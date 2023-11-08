Mortal Kombat 1 continues to illustrate that gross microtransactions work

Mortal Kombat 1 has been out for a while now, with the blood and guts gushing forth from its brutal battles evoking joy in the numerous fans who've rushed to swim around in the viscera. Though, while the base game is good, its post-launch microtransactions have rubbed folks the wrong way.

Sadly, it seems like this predatory practice of nickel and diming people for additional content has played a part in a "meaningful" growth in Warner Bros' gaming revenue. This information comes from the company's 2023 Q3 financial report, in which it's reported that Mortal Kombat 1, in combination with continued sales of Hogwarts Legacy, has contributed to an overall rise in content reveune.

Reading further into the report reveals just how significant this contribution is. As you likely know, actors that are members of the unions SAG-AFTRA and the WGA have recently been striking over various issues affection their profession, including protections against AI and a the need for a pay increase in line with the cost-of-living. In this financial report, the effects of these strikes are made clear: "TV revenue declined significantly primarily due to certain large licensing deals in the prior year and the impact of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes"

As such, you'd expect a loss in revenue year-on-year right? Well, it turns out that in combination with Barbie, which contributed "significantly" to revenue this year alongside various other film releases, Mortal Kombat 1 and the Hogwarts Legacy sales that're still trickling in managed to push the company over the line into the green.

It's a somewhat dire reminder that while a $17 Halloween fatality is gross, like many of the additional monetization methods present in Mortal Kombat 1, it remains a good way of draining blood from a stone. Mortal Kombat remains a popular legacy franchise that appeals to far more than just the fighting game diehards who show up for the likes of Guilty Gear and Unist.

If you played Mortal Kombat 1 on launch, are you still playing it? Have you spent any money on it? Let us know below!