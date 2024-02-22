Mortal Kombat 1's second guest character is almost here, and it's none other than Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad (2021) and the Max TV series of the same name, complete with John Cena's iconic voice.

The beloved DC character arrives after Invincible's Omni-Man and before The Boys' Homelander. More importantly, his feathery sidekick Eagly and elseworld MK character Janet Cage are with him. The new DLC pack (which is included in the Premium Edition of the game) arrives on February 28 in early access and on March 6 as full release, so we're less than a week away from playing the air guitar over our enemies' bloody remains!

The juicy gameplay trailer has Peacemaker pulling off all the lethal tricks and using all the gadgets you'd expect from him and then some. It also has him trying to flirt with tragically monster-faced Mileena before smacking and shooting the s**t out of her. You know, the usual Mortal Kombat showdowns.

The preview is also yet another reminder of all the attention to detail that NetherRealm puts into these collaborations, as many details from both The Suicide Squad and the Peacemaker series are part of the character's moveset, lines, and little quirks. Hell, he even has an intro that happens inside the set where the whole main cast dances to the theme song. Will Wig Wam's 'Do Ya Wanna Taste It' be included in the final release? God, I sure hope so.

Mortal Kombat 1 isn't only getting guest characters as part of its post-launch content plans either, as fan-favorite veterans like Quan Chi have already entered the rebooted arena of a fighting video game that's equal parts well-made and a bit too barebones.