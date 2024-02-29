The Boys season 4 release date, trailer and more

It's been a couple of years since we last saw The Boys in action, but we finally have a season 4 release date: the edgier take on superheroes is set to return June 13, 2024 on Prime Video.

The release date was confirmed in February with an announcement Billy Butcher would surely approve of, telling fans to "Break out the f**kin confetti." This announcement is clearly setting the stage for season 4, showing the ever-terrifying Homelander smiling and waving alongside congresswoman Victoria Neuman during the upcoming presidential election - a fitting plot point with the US having its real election later this year.

Outside of this teaser, we've only had a taste of the new season thanks to a teaser trailer released last year, and there's certainly lots to look forward to, like the arrival of The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan, a Starlight versus Homelander fan fight, and plenty more.

The Boys season 4 release date and how many episodes are there?

Break out the fuckin confetti pic.twitter.com/HEWZLxsyL9 — THE BOYS (@TheBoysTV) February 22, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As mentioned, The Boys season 4 is due out this coming June 13, 2024, and lucky for you it's dropping with three whole episodes before it switches to the standard weekly release.

Apparently there will be eight episodes total, the same amount as every season before it, and will wrap up July 18, so you've got an entire month of The Boys to look forward to.

Which cast members are returning for The Boys season 4?

Unsurprisingly, to live up to the name, all of The Boys themselves will be back for season 4, including Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko, and Timer Capone as Serge/ Frenchie.

There's plenty of returning supes to be found too, with Erin Moriarty back as Annie/ Starlight, Antony Starr as Homelander, Chase Crawford as The Deep, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, and it's possible Jensen Ackles will be back as Soldier Boy too.

Plus, the Cornetto-loving Simon Pegg is back as Hugh Campbell, Hughie's father, and Cameron Crovetti is returning to play Ryan, Homelander's son, who will be a lot more involved in Season 4.

Who's joining the cast in The Boys season 4?

A new season also means new cast members of course, with one of the biggest being the previously mentioned Jeffrey Dean Morgan, best known for his time as Negan in The Walking Dead, whose role in season 4 is a bit of a mystery right now.

Joining him as a newcomer is Rosemarie DeWitt, who will apparently be playing Hughie's long-lost mother - an addition that can only lead to good things.

In terms of new supes, there's Susan Heyward joining as Sister Sage, and Valorie Curry as Firecracker, because what's a new season of The Boys without more superheroes to do messed up things with?

Lastly, Rob Benedict and Elliot Knight are also joining the cast, but their roles haven't been revealed just yet either.

What will happen in The Boys season 4?

Thanks to an official press release, we have a little bit more to chew on while we wait for the fourth season. "In season four, the world is on the brink," it explains. "Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power.

"Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late."

There's also the state of The Seven to address now that Homelander has taken over, with Vought needing to be built up again somehow.

Of course, there are questions about whether we'll see any of the characters introduced in 2023's spin-off show Gen V, as Homelander did make an appearance at the end of its first season. Plus, Jaz Sinclair's Marie Moreau actually had a small cameo in The Boys season 3, so there's enough setup there to make it work outside of the fact they're set in the same universe. Showrunner Eric Kripke has previously said there will be a crossover between The Boys and Gen V, but whether we will see any of the new supes introduced in the spin-off in the upcoming season, we'll have to wait until June to find out.

Where can I watch The Boys season 4 trailer?

The Boys – Season 4 Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video The Boys season 4 teaser trailer offers a whole lot of chaos.

Conveniently, you can watch it right here! The teaser trailer for The Boys season 4 was released last December, and it's a bit of a doozy - that last shot of Homelander is absolutely cause for concern.

It's looking like we can expect plenty of political mischief, the return of Annie as her heroine persona Starlight, a child supe with snakes for a mouth, ball crushing, and possibly even a musical. Looks like a lot for just eight episodes of television, but it's not like The Boys hasn't managed to pull it off before.

On top of all that, there's even a brief looks at the new supes joining the cast, as well as a brief moment with Jeffrey Dean Morgan's character who has some opinions about The Boys - but you can take a look for yourself.

Join Amazon Prime Video today Start a free 30-day Amazon Prime Video trial and get access to thousands of movies and TV shows, games and more! Only $14.99/ £8.99 per month after the trial has ended and you can cancel anytime.