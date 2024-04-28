Stardew Valley meets Baldur's Gate 3 in a mod that will let you hang out with your faves without the fear of a bad dice roll

Love Stardew Valley and Baldur's Gate 3? You might be interested in this currently in-development mod that brings Astarian and more to Pelican Town.

Baldur's Gate 3 is obviously the game of 2023, and to be honest, might even be the game of 2024. And while it's a bit older, Stardew Valley sits in a similar boat of being a "forever game," so it makes perfect sense that someone would want to mod Baldur's Gate 3 characters into ConcernedApe's modern classic. That's exactly what XunHe1145 and their team of modders are setting out to do, with the appropriately named Baldur's Village project (thanks, PC Gamer). Describing the mod on Twitter, Xun wrote that they are "making a Stardew Valley mod that will include a new map and residents from Baldur's Gate 3. The characters we are currently working on include Astarion, Shadowheart, Gale and Halsin."

As of right now, Astarion is the only dateable character, and will also have a unique romance plot, given the small size of the team, but they will try to make more of them dateable if they can. So far, they've managed to make an independent map, Baldur's Village itself, with four different styles of buildings. And there's even some excellent looking artwork of Astarian and Shadowheart too. Right now the aim is to have the mod out before the first anniversary of Baldur's Gate 3's full release, but it's also looking for support on translation duties - the team is made up of simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese speakers, so they'll be looking for volunteers to help translate it in the future.

New Project : Baldur’s village. Baldur's Gate characters will settle in Stardew Valley!



Stardew Valley actually received a new update earlier this week, adding a whole bunch of tweaks and additions to the 1.6 patch. There's 40 new mine layouts for one, and you can also place eight additional non-fish items into fish tanks too.