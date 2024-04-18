In teasing Baldur's Gate 3's next big update, Larian also casually teases that the next project it's working on will be its "best work ever"

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian isn’t doing any DLC for the game, or a Baldur’s Gate 4, or anything to do with D&D in the near future. We know that. It's, uh, far too busy teasing the mysterious new things it is actually working on, and casually announcing that more stuff's going to be added to BG3 soon.

Don't get your hopes up too much though, it'll be a while until we actually see those new things, especially the "very big RPG that will rule them all" that Swen Vincke's previously hyped up, which seems separate to what he's teasing this time. You know, much in the same way you'll have to wait to see what Wizards of the Coast will do with the Baldur's Gate IP going forwards.

In its latest community update, number 26, Larian does a bit of BAFTA reflecting, lets us all know what the main headlines of the upcoming patch 7 for BG3 will be, and teases its future. Jesus, three birds, one stone - you can see why the studio netted pretty much every GOTY award known to man. After confirming that it won't be doing the stuff I mentioned it won't be right at the start of this article, the update offers a fun little statement from Larian founder Swen Vincke about what the studio's currently working on.

“I don’t know if we’re going to pull it off, but looking at our narrative, visual and gameplay plans, I think what we’re working on now will be our best work ever," he said. "I get excited like a kid watching the key imagery, want to show it to everyone now and grumble in frustration at having to wait until it’s actually all working. Yes, it’s hype, but it’s hype because it really looks and feels good."

The BAFTAs really felt like the proper closure. I'm crazy hyped about what's next but it's going to take a while. https://t.co/hfWMUUzTfg — Swen Vincke @where? (@LarAtLarian) April 18, 2024

So, no expectations being set there. Though Vincke did add via a Tweet: "I'm crazy hyped about what's next, but it's going to take a while."

The update actually specifies that Larian's "currently working on two new projects", saying that "it’s still early days", but that "the sensibilities that brought you Baldur’s Gate 3 are alive and well here at the Larian castle" as the studio moves on.

Away from that hype, patch 7, the big BG3 update that Larian's also currently working on (it seems quite busy in general tbh) will "add improved evil endings to the game for even darker conclusions to your most sinister playthroughs", even those that're of the non-durge variety. These'll come with fresh cutscenes and some bangin' new choons, one of which you can listen to above.

Official modding tools and bug fixes are also on the addition list this time, with crossplay and a photo mode looking like they'll be coming down the road.

If you're just as hyped up about playing whatever Larian has planned next as you are the next Baldur's Gate 3, the good news is we'll probably get to play it in early access form, just like BG3.