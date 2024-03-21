Larian will not be making Baldur's Gate 4, or any Baldur's Gate 3 expansions

Larian will not be working on Baldur's Gate 4, or any expansions for Baldur's Gate 3, it has just been revealed.

This information comes from the CEO of Larian himself - Swen Vincke. Hosting a talk at GDC 2024 titled "The secrets of Baldur's Gate 3", he closed with this bombshell after roughly an hour of development discussion, funny storys, and revelations about work left on the cutting room floor.

"I told you at the beginning that we were a company of big ideas" Vincke said. "We are not a company that is made to create DLCS [or] expansions. We tried that actually a few times, it failed every time. It's not worth it. Life is too short, and our ambitions are very large, but like Gustaf (the dog whose name was attributed to Baldur's Gate 3 during development) it was always have a warm place in our hearts."

He continues, "We'll forever be proud of it, but we won't continue it. We're not going to make new expansions which everybody is expecting us to do. We're not going to make Baldur's Gate 4, which everybody is expecting us to do. We're going to move on. We're going to move away from DnD and we're going to start making a new thing".

"I'm saying it here because I have a forum and we get bombareded by people who expect us to do these things, but that's not for us. It's going to be up to Wizards of the Coast because its their IP to find somebody to take the torch. We think we did our job, and so for us it's time to get a new puppy".

