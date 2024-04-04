Had trouble taking a quick break in Baldur's Gate 3? A fresh hotfix should stop an intellect devourer cheekily messing up your rests

Hello there again, Baldur's Gate 3 people. How are your lives going? Hold on, it'll have to wait, there's a newly released hotfix just arrived, and it does things, as per. This time, its stopping your gang's chill time from being prevented by a naughty walking brain.

Yep, after the last one stopped you from conning merchants out of their hard-earned cash using some sneaky box-based tricks, this one stops an NPC from pranking you. Life, you see, it moves in cycles and, as George Lucas might say, it sometimes rhymes. Ok, I'll stop it, since this is just a minor update to a video game.

The set of notes that accompanies hotfix 24 - which has gone live today - is quite snappy, so I'll keep it snappy from here on out, as I always do. The main news is this: Larian's "fixed an issue preventing you from taking a Short Rest when having added and dismissed Us with a companion party member and then loaded certain savegames."

What does that mean? Well, Us, if you've forgotten, is the intellect devourer you can gain as a companion at a couple of stages during the game. You know, if you want to make sure your party's not 100% made up of people you might fancy drawing slightly lewd fan art of. Sadly, if you'd done the above series of events in terms of interacting with them, you'd sometimes never be able to take a quick break ever again.

Us's revenge has new been thwarted, though. As have instances of them "appearing at camp and near other waypoints when that didn't make sense".

Aside from those brain-based tweaks, the patch also fixes "a crash that could occur after the cinematic that plays when transitioning from act two to act three" and rectifies some performance and FPS drops hotfix 21 had caused on Mac. For those on that platform, you'll need to update to this hotfix and then check your game's on version 4.1.1.5009956 to fix those issues.

That's it for now, but as per, Larian says it's working on further fixes and patches, so hopefully any other issues or new ones that crop up soon shouldn't last too long.

While you're waiting for hotfix 24 to apply itself to your game, why not read about how Dragon's Dogma 2 has caused one of us VG247ers to feel homesick for Baldur's Gate 3, because not all RPGs are built the same, yo.