Akuma finally gets radical Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer at Evo Japan - coming May 22

Akuma has just gotten a shiny new gameplay trailer at Evo Japan, signaling the imminent arrival of the fighter to Street Fighter 6. Alongside the trailer, we now know that Akuma will be coming to the game on May 22nd.

As for what we actuallly see in the trailer, we get a great glimpse at all his moves in-action, as well as his rad new design that's taken the beastial aspects of the Street Fighter V and taken it to 11. He looks brilliant, and much like the other SF6 characters his kit has ben pushed to its limit with explosive new attacks and supers. You can watch the trailer yourself below!

Bow down to the legend or be consumed by the demon. 😈



Akuma will unleash his rage on foes worthy enough to face him in #StreetFighter6 on May 22! pic.twitter.com/epRNjPnudh — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 29, 2024

Shout out to the returning legacy costume for Akuma, and perhaps the coolest version of the raging demon super ever. Just saying, it's fantastic.

Akuma is the fourth and final DLC character in Street Fighter 6's first DLC season, and ends the premier post-release support package with a bang. As for the future of Street fighter 6, we know there will be another year of the Capcom Pro tour with one million dollars up for grabs yet again. Pretty exciting, huh?

This announcement came before the Evo Japan Street Fighter 6 grand finals, where a variety of pro players duked it out for the illustrious first place prize. It is the final tournament of the event, capping off an exciting weekend of competitive play.

What are your thought on the Akuma reveal? Let us know below!