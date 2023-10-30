Xbox update threatens upheaval for unauthorised controller users

Later this month, the Xbox Series X / S will be undergoing a massive change that 99% of users won't notice. Nonetheless, it threatens to leave players with niche hardware out to dry.

This all started when users noticed a new error code when using their third-party accessories. As first reported by Windows Central. This error message informs those affected that starting November 12, whatever they've got plugged in will no longer work on the console. "Using unauthorized accessories compromises your gaming experience. For this reason, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use on 11/12/2023."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Windows Central also reached out to sources who told them "this may be related to Microsoft expanding its program for approved third-party wireless Xbox controllers. Most Xbox third-party controllers right now are wired." In a statement to Gamesindustry.biz, a spokesperson for Microsoft said the following: "Microsoft and other licensed Xbox hardware partners' accessories are designed and manufactured with quality standards for performance, security, and safety."

"Unauthorized accessories can compromise the gaming experience on Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.) Gamers may receive a pop-up warning that their accessory is unauthorized. Eventually, the unauthorized accessory will be blocked from use to preserve the console gaming experience. For a full list of accessories that are supported on Xbox consoles, please visit www.xbox.com/accessories."

Let's break this down. First off, what's this about preserving the gaming experience? The most obvious justification for stopping unauthorised accessories is the existence of cheating devices. This is not a new problem. FPS players may be familiar with products like the Chronus Zen, which allows players to mod connected controllers and add input scripts that makes killing other players easier. This isn't just an FPS problem either! Take Tool Assisted - a legendary Street Fighter player who used programmable controllers to do infinite combos and instant supers.

There's also an argument that it protects players who happen to buy a scuffed low-quality third party controller. After all, if only approved products can work, you can't really sell sub-par equipment that'll bite users in the ass, right?

Evens like this may have good reason to leave the Xbox behind.

Those are the lines Microsoft is using to justify this move. However, these ignore users who aren't hurting anyone with their accessories, and aren't at risk of ruining their own "gaming experience". Fighting game players have been using third party adapters for years so that they can use their personal arcade stick on various consoles. Especially for tournament players, being able to use one (usually pricey) controller across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC is dead handy. With this change, they'll either have to buy a whole new controller, or avoid using the console altogether. This news, as you can imagine, has not gone down well.

There's a similar problem for racing simulator players too, who may be using a Drivehub adapter so that they can use one pricey controller across all their owned platforms. Flight sticks, custom made controllers for the technically minded... All potentially unusable, unless a workaround is discovered.

As for why they are doing this, we have to go back to Windows Centrals sources again. If their claims are true, Microsoft is expanding the licensed accessories to include wireless controllers. As such, this error code could be to prevent unfair wireless devices from ruining multiplayer games.

Whether or not Microsoft will backtrack on this remains to be seen, but it's very unlikely. While noise may be going on right now around this issue, it is by its very nature a niche issue. The number of people out there who use third party controllers is tiny compared to the userbase of official products. Faced with the opportunity to sell wireless accessories, the financially sensible choice is to go ahead. After all, people can always by a new racing wheel, right?

What's potentially interesting - and something not discussed too much at the moment - is how this may affect countries largely unsupported by Microsoft. For example Pakistan - a country with a now notoriously passionate Tekken scene - doesn't have the luxury of being able to buy from Microsoft direct without paying absurd fees. Countries like this still live and die by third party hardware. How this may affect them remains to be seen.

All in all, it's a sad note on an otherwise understandable decision. Yes, this change my maintain a pure gaming experience for many, but there will be some left in the dust as a result. You've got to wonder, who is Microsoft to tell people who aren't hurting anyone what their gaming experience should be like?