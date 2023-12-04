Move over TMNT, Street Fighter 6’s next big collab looks even better

Street Fighter 6 has announced its next collaboration, this time to commemorate the upcoming release of Spy x Family Code: White.

Later this month, like many anime adaptations have been doing in recent years, one of Spy x Family's shorter arcs is being adapted into a film, Code: White. The film is due out December 22 in Japan (an international release is confirmed for sometime in 2024), and to celebrate that release, Street Fighter 6 will be seeing an in-game collaboration with Spy x Family on January 9. A very fun but short animation, which you can see below, was released announcing the collab, showing best-mum Yor facing off against queen of the kicks Chun Li.

The end of the animated teaser noted that "collab items" will be available from January 9, though exactly what these items will be hasn't been confirmed. If you ask me, I wouldn't be particularly surprised by a Yor skin, given how much her and Chun Li were kicking each other in the announcement trailer. It wouldn't be the game's first collab to feature skins - earlier this year Street Fighter 6 featured the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themselves, letting you don Leonardo, Michaelangelo, Donatello, and Raphel skins in the Battle Hub.

Whatever the Spy x Family collab ends up being like, let's just hope it's not as expensive as the TMNT one - otherwise we'll be seeing player's unique attempts at making Yor using the game's character creator. Expensive DLC has been a bit of an issue for Street Fighter 6 recently, with its recent outfit offerings costing as much as $100 if you want to buy every single costume for every character. A bit of a tarnish on one of the best game's of the year. Let's hope that as Capcom starts to figure out the future of Street Fighter 6, it finds a path that doesn't require us to lay down so much moolah.