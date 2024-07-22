Street Fighter 6 will be graced with Terry Bogard in Autumn 2024

Street Fighter 6 just got a new teaser trailer for Terry Bogard, showing a bit of in-game cinematic footage of the legendary Fatal Fury and King of Fighters character in the World Tour mode. Alongside this comes a release window: Terry will be launching as DLC in Autumn 2024.

This comes in the wake of a animated reveal trailer, which announced the inclusion of both Terry and Mai as part of the game's current DLC season.

This announcement came prior to the Evo 2024 Street Fighter 6 finals, in which players from across the globe will duke it out for the title of the best on the globe. Over 5,000 players signed up for the Street Fighter tournament in total, making it the largest offline open bracket Street Fighter tournament ever.

