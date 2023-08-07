Street Fighter 6 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team up for some Battle Hub goodness

Grab some pizza and settle in - it looks like Street Fighter 6 and theTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are teaming up for a crossover event. This'll be available for all players Tuesday, August 8.

You'll be able to grab cosmetics for Raphael, Leonardo, Michaelangelo and Donatello for the Battle Hub. This includes full on skins for characters, custom cosmetics for your avatars, emotes, and more. There's nothing quite like seeing the turtles pull off dynamic super finishes. You can watch the trailer for this crossover below:

Cowabunga! Scarf down that slice of pizza to prepare for the @TMNT x #StreetFighter6 collaboration on August 8.



🍕 Get radical gear, emotes, stamps, and more cosmetic options for your custom avatar! pic.twitter.com/V11cDOMZPk — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 7, 2023

This came as a total surprise for viewers both online and in-person at Evo 2023. It came following a live performance of several Street Fighter 6 themes, as well as a cover of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song, which went down a treat.

This isn't the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have got into fistfights with fighting game characters. They famously earned a DLC role in the Injustice series by Netherrealm, where you could pick all four varieties of turtles for some super-mayhem.

In addition, those with their heads in the comics may know there was a Street Fighter x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book some years ago. That means this is technically a reunion.

What do you think of this shock announcement? Let us know below, as well as which of the turtles are the best.