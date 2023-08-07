If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HALF SHELL HEROES

Street Fighter 6 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team up for some Battle Hub goodness

TMNT and Street Fighter together at last.

Street Fighter x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover key art.
Image credit: Capcom
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Grab some pizza and settle in - it looks like Street Fighter 6 and theTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are teaming up for a crossover event. This'll be available for all players Tuesday, August 8.

You'll be able to grab cosmetics for Raphael, Leonardo, Michaelangelo and Donatello for the Battle Hub. This includes full on skins for characters, custom cosmetics for your avatars, emotes, and more. There's nothing quite like seeing the turtles pull off dynamic super finishes. You can watch the trailer for this crossover below:

This came as a total surprise for viewers both online and in-person at Evo 2023. It came following a live performance of several Street Fighter 6 themes, as well as a cover of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme song, which went down a treat.

This isn't the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have got into fistfights with fighting game characters. They famously earned a DLC role in the Injustice series by Netherrealm, where you could pick all four varieties of turtles for some super-mayhem.

In addition, those with their heads in the comics may know there was a Street Fighter x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book some years ago. That means this is technically a reunion.

What do you think of this shock announcement? Let us know below, as well as which of the turtles are the best.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
