Evo announces 2025 events in Los Angeles, Japan, Vegas and France

Big news has just been dropped around the future of the Evolution Championship Series (Evo). Live on stage, Rick Thiher general manager announced several new locations for the event's near future. This includes a Los Angeles event in Feburary 2025 (where the recently announced Evo Awards will be held), but also an event in Nice, France in October.

Not only that, but Evo will be coming to Singapore in 2026, with no specific month set. This is a return to the past for the event in many ways. Not only was Evo held in California back in the early days when it was called Battle by the Bay, but also various Road to Evo events have been held in European countries in recent years.

Last year, Thiher spoke to VG247 about the event and his intention to grow the event extensively. It seems this is the crown jewel in such an effort, expanding the Evo brand across various tournaments across the world.

