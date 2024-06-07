Street Fighter 6 meets King of Fighters in season 2 DLC

Street Fighter is crossing over with SNK yet again via the Street Fighter 6 season 2 DLC. Terry and Mai from the King of Fighters series are set to make a return, as well as Street Fighter favourites M. Bison (somehow) and Elena.

This news comes via Summer Game Fest 2024, where a teaser trailer revealed the news. Mai and Terry show up in a 2D animation, while Bison's return got a full-on in-game cutscene. You can check out the trailer yourself below

Behold, Year 2 for #StreetFighter6!



🐎 M. Bison

💥 Terry Bogard

🔥 Mai Shiranui

🦓 Elena



The first guest characters in the series from Fatal Fury by @SNKPofficial are joined by two high-spirited veterans! pic.twitter.com/a7FaQANYxH — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) June 7, 2024

There's no word on when these will be coming to Street Fighter 6, but in season 1 the character releases were seasonal, so expect one roughly every three or so months.

What do you think of the trailer? let us know below!