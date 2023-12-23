VG247 GOTYs 2023: Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is the Game of the Year. Yeah, 2023 has been a truly incredible year for game releases (though certainly not for the industry, what with all the brutal rounds of lay-offs), but even among such stiff competition, Street Fighter 6 stands tall.

Or, at least, that’s what I’d say. I know that Dom also agrees with me, because I’m a mind reader but also because they’ve pre-recorded some thoughts on how brilliant it is. So, the opinion presented here might differ to some of the other VG247 GOTY picks from other staff - but Street Fighter 6 is the only one with the Editor-in-Chief behind it. Not even Baldur’s Gate has that going for it; so there - shut it.

Street Fighter 6 does it all. It has it all. It’s a barnstorming evolution of a beloved franchise, respectful to the past but focused on the future. It’s mega-polished, competitively sound, and a brilliant platform to host a generation’s worth of expansion and competition. It may very well be the best fighting game of all time.

If you want to hear the full reasoning for the Street Fighter love-in, a short video of us waxing lyrical about how brilliant it is has been prepared for your viewing enjoyment.

Once you’ve watched that, you should consider hitting up VG247’s Street Fighter 6 archive. There’s our glowing 5-star review from launch, musings on the validity of modern controls, and praise for the game’s story mode. And for a bit of balance, here’s some concerned negativity about the state of some of the game’s paid DLC - a single sin for Capcom to think on in 2024.

