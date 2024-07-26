HunterxHunter NenxImpact preview: Not the prettiest dish, but rich with sauce

HunterXHunter NenXImpact asks an interesting question: how important are looks for a fighting game's success? The game is a down-dirty brawl, hilariously fun and easy to pick up. But, at the same time, it's not exactly a looker. Getting hands on with the game at Evo 2024 I can safely say it's now one of my most anticipated games this year, but how well it will actually do remains a mystery to me.

The game comes from the wild minds at Eighting, a beloved entity in the world of fighting games. The company has previously made legendary hits like Marvel vs Capcom 3, madcap romps like DNF Duel, and peak nonsense like Fate Unlimited Codes. It's a favourite of mine - a developer willing to throw mass appeal to the wind in favour of truly exciting fighters with absurd combos and luscious depth. Brilliant to play and hilarious to watch, NenXImpact is in the same boat. Eighting has done it again.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A 3v3 team fighter, those familiar with Eighting's history may suspect the game to play like Marvel vs Capcom 3, but it's not as comparable as you might expect. Slower and not as daunting to hop into, the game is more like Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid in terms of feel and pace. You're still rushing around at wild speeds, linking high-flying combos with powerful assists, but from my brief play period it seems more tamed. Though, give it a few months post-release and I'm certain players will be able to push NenXImpact to its limits.

The character roster in the build I played was limited, for sure. We're talking eight in total, ranging from series protagonists to a few villains. All felt distinct, with their own unique move-lists and capabilities. Some, like Killua, were speedy and horrendously hard to block in the hands of talented players. Others, like Uvolgin, are exactly the type of character I like. Hard hitting monsters who, while a little slow, are able to really put the hurt down on people. Within the small cast there's a lot of diversity of play, and some of the mechanics featured like Hisoka's bungie gum - which allows you to manipulate the position of opponents hit - are dastardly in practice and potential.

The game feels good and is a blast to play. As for how it looks... It's obviously not eye candy. NenXImpact is a lower budget fighting game, and it shows. Facial animations aren't great, supers don't look especially impressive, and intros / outros for matches aren't especially flashy. Think of the game as the opposite of those fan-servicey arena fighters like Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. Games with less competitive substance than visual bombast. Even if the build I played looked better than the original reveal, there's only so much you can do with a limited budget.

One thing also worth mentioning is the colour. The game is vibrant! | Image credit: Eighting

One thing I do like about NenXImpact is its simplified combos and special moves. If you want to learn the game in-depth the traditional input methods are still there of course, and the players who do this will undoubtedly uncover some of the games more devastating strategies, but for those looking to jump in on the ground level it's a nice option. By holding down the left trigger, you can mash each of the attack buttons for an auto-combo, and holding down the right trigger in addition to another attack button shoots out a special moves. This should bridge the gap between new and intermediate players, and rip some bricks out of the wall that has historically scared people away.

The true beauty of the game obviously can be found away from a private demo session in the Los Vegas Convention Centre, and on the show floor where folks were playing against each other. It's a romp of a multiplayer game, and watching folks try to figure out the ins and outs of NenXImpact provided a glimpse of the final product. This game is absolutely one you'll have to play with other people - regardless of any single play modes it may eventually have.

I do worry. I worry that while fighting game fans will pick up the game at launch, and give it a fair bash for its immediate future, that it may fall to the wayside. It's a concern for all fighting games except those of higher budgets and resources. Add on top of this the apparent dismay of HunterXHunter fans at the presentation and it is possible that Eighting's next game may not receive the player base it deserves. It's a position it has been in before mind, and even with these thoughts I have faith that merit will outlast such beliefs in the long run.

NenXImpact is a game well worth keeping in your sights over the coming month, and one you should consider buying when it releases later this year on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.