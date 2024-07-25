There's now a premium, extended version of this podcast that you can get as a VG247 paid subscriber - check out our Support Us page for more info. Doing so helps ensure that we can keep making the show! But don't worry if that's not for you, the main show will always be free.

Have you ever been pulled into a meeting, or had an appointment with your doctor, optician or whoever else, that went on for far longer than it should’ve done? We’ve all been there, and while these things are important, there’s no denying that some of these appointments and roundtables would be better off as an email.

In this week’s episode of The Best Games Ever Podcast, we apply this to the one thing that makes our meetings at VG247 as long as they often are: talking about video games (no surprises there). So, this week we ask, “what’s the best game that should have been an email?”

There are some games out there that, as enjoyable as they may be, go on for a little too long. Off the top of my head, I immediately think of the Persona series. Brilliant, engaging games with wonderful combat systems that require you to commit a good portion of your little time on this earth to completing them.

Though, there are many more games that should've been an email, as Jim, Tom, Sherif, and Connor discuss below.

