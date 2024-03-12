Capcom breaks out the glass cannon in Akuma's stylish Street Fighter 6 trailer

Dust off that fight stick - Akuma has just been revealed in a lush new cinematic Street Fighter 6v trailer. He'll still be coming to the fighting game in Spring 2024 as was established in the past, though no exact release date has been given at time of writing.

This style of reveal trailer is the standard when it comes to Street Fighter 6's DLC cast, however unlike the other post-launch fighters like Ed or AKI, Akuma gets the limelight.

Capcom has also released some more info about Akuma's new design on Twitter. Written by game director Takayuki Nakayama, it states, "Akuma now has a more striking presence complete with gray hair. We also used Buddha statues and animals as references for his musculature in an attempt to give the character a more memorable aesthetic."

Akuma is a fan favourite, and the series' ultimate glass cannon character. He's a Shoto, like Ryu and Ken, but has historically had abilities and capabilities far beyond what similar fighters were able to do. That's why he has low health - it's meant to balance out the character. High damage, low health. One of Street Fighter 6's more notable merits is that it went the distance in expanding move lists and giving characters like Ken and Ryu more distinct and bombastic kits. In a game where all the characters have been turned to 11, the stage is set for Akuma to be truly absurd. In a good way!

For my money, you'll see a wave of players return to Street Fighter 6. Akuma is just that kind of character. The game was genre-defining when it first launched, and remained popular - even if those DLC costume prices have been a tad expensive. It's still great, especially now it's getting balance adjustments in the wake of the Capcom Pro Tour finals. Now might be a great time to jump back in, if you've been absent for a while.

