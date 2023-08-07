If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TOXIC AVENGER

Street Fighter 6's next DLC character A.K.I finally gets reveal trailer

A much-hyped addition to the cast, we've finally got a look at A.K.I

A.K.I in Street Fighter 6 reveal trailer
Image credit: Capcom
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

A.K.I has been revealed for Street Fighter 6 in a glorious new reveal trailer.

The second DLC character in the game's initial season, A.K.I looks to be a poison-based fighter - or at the very least one keen on poisoning our player character in the world tour mode. You can check out this new trailer below!

Set to release in Autumn of this year, A.K.I was first revealed as concept art earlier in the year as Street Fighter 6 was released. She comes following Rashid, who launched only a few weeks ago as players scrambled to figure him out ahead of Evo.

This reveal came following the Street Fighter 6 grand finals in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, where thousands of players travelled to try their hand at competitive glory. Street Fighter 6 - having sold over two million copies as of writing - played a major part in this event becoming the largest open-bracket video game tournament of all time.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Will you be checking her out when she releases later this year? Let us know below!

In case you missed it, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves also got a reveal trailer yesterday, the first real trailer for the sequel to the much-loved Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch