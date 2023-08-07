Street Fighter 6's next DLC character A.K.I finally gets reveal trailer

A.K.I has been revealed for Street Fighter 6 in a glorious new reveal trailer.

The second DLC character in the game's initial season, A.K.I looks to be a poison-based fighter - or at the very least one keen on poisoning our player character in the world tour mode. You can check out this new trailer below!

A maniacal poison aficionado, A.K.I. can't wait to sink her nails into her opponents in autumn 2023.



A maniacal poison aficionado, A.K.I. can't wait to sink her nails into her opponents in autumn 2023.



💅 Feed your obsession with her by keeping your eyes peeled for more details to come. #StreetFighter6 pic.twitter.com/POp8fE3OiR — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) August 7, 2023

Set to release in Autumn of this year, A.K.I was first revealed as concept art earlier in the year as Street Fighter 6 was released. She comes following Rashid, who launched only a few weeks ago as players scrambled to figure him out ahead of Evo.

This reveal came following the Street Fighter 6 grand finals in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, where thousands of players travelled to try their hand at competitive glory. Street Fighter 6 - having sold over two million copies as of writing - played a major part in this event becoming the largest open-bracket video game tournament of all time.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Will you be checking her out when she releases later this year? Let us know below!

