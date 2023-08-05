If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves announced as in-development

A new Fatal Fury game following a single image tease last Evo.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves official logo
Image credit: SNK
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Fatal FUry: City of the Wolves has just been announced in an all-to-brief trailer at Evo 2023. A sequel to the 2D fighting game classic Garou: Mark of the Wolves 2, the game is apparently "in-development", but with no release date given. You can watch it below:

In the trailer, we get a brief look at both Rock Howard and Terry in their aged-up, Garou: Mark of the Wolves aesthetic. We see them both do a Power Wave, and strike a cinematic pose before the title and logo drops. Merely a taste, but delicious none-the-less.

We actually already knew some form of sequel was in the works over at SNK since last August, where a concept art reveal declared a sequel to Garou: Mark of the Wolves was coming. However, this is the first time we've seen actual gameplay footage ever since.

This came following the grand finals of the King of Fighters 15 tournament at Evo 2023, in front of a live crowd in the Mandalay Bay convention centre in Las Vegas, and watching live from home (and probably work too).

It's great to see these versions of classic SNK characters make a return. Garou is one of those games that you truly have to go back and play if you've never tried it. It's classic 2D pixel art SNK at its finest, and a damn good time. Here's hoping we see a handful of other returning characters from the series - like Tizoc. Everyone loves Tizoc.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know below, as well as who you'd like to see make a return in the full game!

