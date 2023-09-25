It doesn't look like Microsoft is buying Resident Evil maker, Capcom, any time soon

The president of Capcom, Haruhiro Tsujimoto, has stated he would "gracefully decline" any offer of acquisition from Microsoft, in an interview with Bloomberg.

The reasoning behind this stance comes from the president's belief that it "would be better if we were equal partners". Capcom, as noted by Bloomberg in said interview, is doing especially well right now with its stocks hitting a peak following the successful launch of various AAA titles over the years including Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter World, the Resident Evil 4 remake, and more.

Tsujimoto also commented on the trend of aquisitions in general, and made it clear that despite Capcom's dominating position right now, they prefer to foster internal growth rather than buy up external companies. "Rather than acquire an outside company, we prefer organic growth. It's important to train and develop human resources in-house in order to carry out growth strategies. I also believe we can utilize external partners, but we have intention of aquiring companies."

The interview is short, but packed with additional interesting tidbits. This includes Tsujimoto's comments on the key platforms for the companies' lofty goal of 100-million game sales this year.

"For many years, PC has been our main platform. We're currently selling in 230 countries and regions using this PC platform. While we will continue to use PC as our main platform, I hop to achieve our 100-million copies goal with contributions from AAA type titles on smartphones."

There's also the closing question on the one thing Japan needs most to stay ahead in the world, to which Tsujimoto answered with digital entertainment, with games filling a major role in such growth. "Japanese games are very well recieved globally. These days, game IP is being made into movies, it's also being merchandised. In order for Japan to continue to grow, I believe the game industry will have to lead the way."

It's clear to see the merits of Capcom's approach, given the past few years of success stories coming from the Japanese video game giant. While video game aquisitions are seemingly all the rage right now, it's important to note that it's not all sunflowers and rainbows.

Embracer, for example, has announced a sizable selection of cuts throughout acquired studios following the collapse of a Saudi Arabia deal. Impacted studios include Volition, which was shuttered after 30 years.

What are your thoughts on Capcom's anti-aquisition stance? It seems to be working out well for the company, but do you think they're leaving opportunity on the table? Let us know below!