The Joy-Con controllers for Switch 2 will not only be larger than the current offerings but will stick to the upcoming console via magnets, according to a new report.

According to accessory manufacturer sources speaking with the Spanish-based site Vandal, the report also stated that not only will the Joy-Con controllers be larger, but the new Switch will be larger than current models - but not as big as Steam Deck.

It’s also said that Switch 2 is compatible with the current Switch Pro controllers.

Back in February, it was reported that the still unconfirmed Switch 2 had been delayed internally, pushing it out of 2024, and into Q1 2025 to ensure the console had a strong launch line-up (Pokemon Legends: Z-A maybe?). Previous reports noted the Switch follow-up will be a hybrid with a larger screen.

Other reports previously stated Nintendo had demonstrated features of the new console behind closed doors at gamescom 2023. There were also documents that surfaced during the FTC v. Microsoft claimed Activision was briefed on “Switch NG" in 2022, and that it would be similar in performance to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

It’s also rumored Switch 2 features a Nvidia Tegra T239 chip, an octa-core ARM Cortex-A78C CPU, a 12 SM Ampere GPU, and a 128-bit LPDDR5 memory. The console is said to also support DLSS and ray tracing, with various development sources stating a demonstration showed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild running in 4K/60fps. It’s said that Sharp is manufacturing the 8-inch LCD screen.

Switch 2 will also feature backward compatibility with digital and physical Switch games, and some will be supported with enhanced capabilities, according to reports.

Until Nintendo sees fit to announce Switch 2, or whatever the firm names it, keep all of this filed away as a rumor.