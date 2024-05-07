Nintendo's FY24 sees mixed results: Hardware and software sales dip, but first-party titles remain retail powerhouses
Switch is 12,700 unit sales away from tying with Nintendo DS.
Nintendo has released its financial report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and while the company saw a decline in hardware and software sales, its first-party titles fared well at retail.
Hardware sales for this period declined 12.6% year-over-year (yoy) to 15.7 million units, and software sales decreased 6.7% yoy to 199.67 million units. While this represents a decrease from the previous fiscal year, sales are steady for a platform in its eighth year after launch, which has sold 141.32 million units over its lifetime.
The total number of million-seller titles during the fiscal period was 31, including titles from other software publishers. These titles include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which sold 20.61 million units, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 13.44 million, and Pikmin 4 sold 3.48 million.
In addition, the April 2023 release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario-related titles moving 8.18 million units. This helped Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sell over 1.4 million units (62 million life-to-date) for the year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold approximately 560,000 units (34.22M ltd), and Super Mario Odyssey moved 311,000 units (28M ltd) - these are just an example.
The digital business saw a 9.4% yoy increase in sales with full games and add-on content reaching ¥443.3 billion ($2.9 billion).
In the mobile and IP-related business, sales increased 81.6% yoy to ¥92.7 billion ($600 million), bolstered mainly by revenue related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie during this term.
For the company as a whole, despite a decline in hardware and software sales for the year ending March 31, 2024, Nintendo reported a 4.4% yoy increase in sales to ¥1.7 trillion ($11 billion) and a 7.8% yoy increase in profit to ¥954.3 billion ($6.2 billion).
Nintendo expects a 20% decline in sales for the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025.
Earlier today, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa admitted a Switch successor is in the works, but not to expect news on it until later in the current fiscal year which ends March 31, 2025.