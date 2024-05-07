Nintendo has released its financial report for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and while the company saw a decline in hardware and software sales, its first-party titles fared well at retail.

Hardware sales for this period declined 12.6% year-over-year (yoy) to 15.7 million units, and software sales decreased 6.7% yoy to 199.67 million units. While this represents a decrease from the previous fiscal year, sales are steady for a platform in its eighth year after launch, which has sold 141.32 million units over its lifetime.

The total number of million-seller titles during the fiscal period was 31, including titles from other software publishers. These titles include The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom which sold 20.61 million units, Super Mario Bros. Wonder sold 13.44 million, and Pikmin 4 sold 3.48 million.

In addition, the April 2023 release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie positively impacted sales of Mario-related titles moving 8.18 million units. This helped Mario Kart 8 Deluxe sell over 1.4 million units (62 million life-to-date) for the year, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sold approximately 560,000 units (34.22M ltd), and Super Mario Odyssey moved 311,000 units (28M ltd) - these are just an example.

The digital business saw a 9.4% yoy increase in sales with full games and add-on content reaching ¥443.3 billion ($2.9 billion).

In the mobile and IP-related business, sales increased 81.6% yoy to ¥92.7 billion ($600 million), bolstered mainly by revenue related to The Super Mario Bros. Movie during this term.

For the company as a whole, despite a decline in hardware and software sales for the year ending March 31, 2024, Nintendo reported a 4.4% yoy increase in sales to ¥1.7 trillion ($11 billion) and a 7.8% yoy increase in profit to ¥954.3 billion ($6.2 billion).

Nintendo expects a 20% decline in sales for the current fiscal year, ending March 31, 2025.

Earlier today, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa admitted a Switch successor is in the works, but not to expect news on it until later in the current fiscal year which ends March 31, 2025.