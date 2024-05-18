Ubisoft has announced the PC specs for XDefiant and you can preload the game now on either console or PC.

A free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter, XDefiant lets you battle it out as various factions inspired by Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy games across five different game modes and 14 unique maps.

For those jumping into XDefiant on PC, the game supports DX11 and DX12, uncapped frame rate, widescreen support, and Nvidia Reflex support for low latency gameplay.

To make the most of your setup, check out the full list of recommended PC specifications below.

Minimum

Resolution: 1080p

CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100

GPU: Intel ARC A380 (6GB); NVIDIA GTX 1050TI (4GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)

RAM: 8 GB Dual ChannelOS: Windows 10

Storage: 35 GB

Recommended

Resolution: 1080p

CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100

GPU: Intel ARC A750 (8GB); NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10

Storage: 35 GB

Enthusiast

Resolution: 1440p

CPU: Intel i5-10400; AMD Ryzen 5 3600

GPU: Intel ARC A770 (16GB); NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB); AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10/Windows 11

Storage: 35 GB

Ultra

Resolution: 4K

CPU: Intel i7-9700K; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB); AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)

RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel

OS: Windows 10/Windows 11

Storage: 35 GB

XDefiant's pre-season kicks off on May 21 on PC via Ubisoft Connet, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.