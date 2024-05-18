XDefinant PC specs: Here's what you need inside your tower or laptop to play the game with Ultra and Enthusiast settings
Recommended and Minimum settings also shared.
Ubisoft has announced the PC specs for XDefiant and you can preload the game now on either console or PC.
A free-to-play multiplayer arena shooter, XDefiant lets you battle it out as various factions inspired by Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy games across five different game modes and 14 unique maps.
For those jumping into XDefiant on PC, the game supports DX11 and DX12, uncapped frame rate, widescreen support, and Nvidia Reflex support for low latency gameplay.
To make the most of your setup, check out the full list of recommended PC specifications below.
Minimum
- Resolution: 1080p
- CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- GPU: Intel ARC A380 (6GB); NVIDIA GTX 1050TI (4GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (4GB)
- RAM: 8 GB Dual ChannelOS: Windows 10
- Storage: 35 GB
Recommended
- Resolution: 1080p
- CPU: Intel i3-10105F; AMD Ryzen 3 3100
- GPU: Intel ARC A750 (8GB); NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB); AMD RX 5500 XT (8GB)
- RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel
- OS: Windows 10
- Storage: 35 GB
Enthusiast
- Resolution: 1440p
- CPU: Intel i5-10400; AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: Intel ARC A770 (16GB); NVIDIA RTX 2060 (6GB); AMD RX 5600 XT (6GB)
- RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel
- OS: Windows 10/Windows 11
- Storage: 35 GB
Ultra
- Resolution: 4K
- CPU: Intel i7-9700K; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB); AMD RX 6800 XT (16GB)
- RAM: 16 GB Dual Channel
- OS: Windows 10/Windows 11
- Storage: 35 GB
XDefiant's pre-season kicks off on May 21 on PC via Ubisoft Connet, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.