Against all odds, XDefiant has got over 1 million players – and Ubisoft wants more

In a community reaction trailer that couldn’t have been any less inclusive even if it tried, XDefiant was shown off at the Ubisoft Forward showcase. The showcase saw a reveal date and another beta test announced for the FPS game.

XDefiant is a new shooter from Ubisoft, blending together Ubisoft’s IP in a range of maps, factions, and easter eggs. Executive producer Mark Rubin took to the Ubisoft Forward stage to say that it had been “overwhelmed by the amazing response to our game from players all over the world.”

Rubin continues, “Community has been at the core of our development, and we’ve had 28 public tests so far, with the recent closed beta being the largest. [...] So, thank you so much to the one million players that have participated in those tests.”

It certainly seems that Ubisoft are vying for more players of its upcoming shooter, and despite my less-than-generous opinions of it, I’d say it’s still worth trying out if you fancy a new shooter to play around in.

Of course, Ubisoft is looking towards the future when it comes to XDefiant, with plans to launch the game “later this summer.” Before that, however, there’ll be one more beta test to test some of the feedback from the closed beta on June 21-23, and players across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X will be able to register via the Ubisoft website.

This test will be for Ubisoft to implement any feedback, test out its net code, and of course, stress-test the servers. So, now is a better time than ever to register and try out the game for yourself before launch.

That said, I’d still argue that XDefiant is just another perfectly serviceable shooter; it’s nothing amazing, but it isn’t terrible, and while it’s clearly trying to give Call of Duty a run for its money, I don’t actually believe that it’ll come close. Still, with Ubisoft offering transparent communication regarding the game, XDefiant has quite the strong community behind it already. Maybe this is the much-needed shake-up that shooter fans need right now.

Have you tried out XDefiant recently, or planning on doing so soon? Let us know what you think of the game. I’m curious!