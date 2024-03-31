XDefiant catches yet another delay, but a stress test is on the way that should help Ubisoft lock in a release date

If you can believe it, Ubisoft's upcoming shooter XDefiant has been delayed once again, but a new date should be on the way soon.

It sometimes seems like XDefiant might never come out, despite the plethora of tests and surprisingly high player count, as unfortunately for those of you that are excited for the game, it's been delayed once again. XDefiant was due out sometime this month, according to a financial report from Ubisoft anyway, but the official Twitter account shared this week that the game needs a little bit more time in the oven before it's ready. "This game has always been community-first, with player feedback as a top priority," reads the statement. "While we hoped to go live by the end of March, there are still some improvements that we need to test before that."

Update on XDefiant- pic.twitter.com/kVBt9GlQvn — XDefiant (@PlayXDefiant) March 29, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We're finishing preparation for a 12-hour Server Test Session that will be worldwide on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The goal of this test is to stress our servers and get critical data to prepare us for launch. This is where we need your help to test our servers as much as possible! As always, feedback on your experience is important to us. After this short test, we expect to be able to lock a launch date and start sharing more about the exciting content XDefiant has to offer in the future!"

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The statement didn't make any mention of when this stress test will actually be, so unfortunately again you'll just have to keep an eye on the game's social media channels to stay up to date on that front.

When Kelsey previewed the game last year, they said that it "will no doubt be a good romp, for a bit. But during my time with it, I didn’t find any particular sticking point that saw me eager to return to it. It felt like just another live-service shooter, and while I can admire what Ubisoft has done with this game, I only really find myself thinking that I wish Ubisoft would do something that we haven’t already seen a dozen times before."