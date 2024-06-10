Watch the Ubisoft Forward live stream here

Hello there. It's still just about that time of year when all of the showcases descend upon us. Following Summer Game Fest, IGN Live, and the Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward is next up on the docket, and you can watch today's stream of it right here.

Yup, chuck any plans you might have with regards to recovering from the sheer amount of games that were pumped into your brain this weekend out of the window, it's time for more. Luckily for those whose minds have been throughly addled by thoughts of Civilization 7, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, or Doom: The Dark Ages, here's all the info you'll need to not miss this Ubi thing.

You can watch the Ubisoft Forward stream today, June 10, above when it airs at 8PM BST, which is 12PM PT, 3PM ET, and 9PM CEST. Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits, and boom, more video games being injected straight into your frontal lobe.

What'll that injection consist of, you ask? Well, we know for sure there'll be some "exclusive looks" at Star Wars Outlaws, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and XDefiant during the main part of the show, with more being promised alongside those three headliners. Outlaws popped up briefly during the Summer Game Fest show on Friday with a trailer, and is due out on August 30, while Shadows had its big initial reveal last month, and drops on November 15.

XDefiant, meanwhile, arrived on May 21 and is pretty good, even if it might run into a bit of a buzz saw when Call of Duty Black Ops 6 parachutes onto the scene. Before Ubisoft gets into all of that though, there'll be a 30 minute pre-show "focusing on upcoming updates for live games".

Also, if you watch the stream via Twitch, Ubisoft's lined up some drops that include a 1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale in The Crew Motorfest, which I must inform you is a nice car, even if it's not quite an AC Cobra.

Also, if you're looking for a place to catch up on all of our not-E3 coverage so far, you'll want to click here.