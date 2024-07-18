There's finally a Starfield mod that'll let you hang out solo or with your crew in Star Wars' iconic Mos Eisley Cantina

It looks to have taken a lot longer than we all might have initially expected, but there's finally a Starfield mod that adds Star Wars' Mos Eisley Cantina to the game as a fully-fledged location you can hang out in between those new-ish bounty missions.

While modders had to spend a lot of time waiting for the game's creation kit to drop, which it finally did last month, there've already been a tonne of works put out to help folks turn the game into a Star Wars one, something that was guaranteed to be a desire pretty much the moment it was announced. While all of the ship replicas and lightsabers have been nice, hopefully the mod I'm about to tell you about can be the start of things really being taken to the next level in terms of galaxy, far, far away roleplay, even if Star Wars Outlaws is due out soon.

As far as I can tell, Kaffeinaa's 'Mos Eisleys Cantina (Akila)' (it's also available for Xbox here) is the first proper go a modder's had at re-creating the place where Greedo definitely shoots at Han Solo first in the game. Well, depending on if you count the cantina band's tunes being added to the jukebox of The Rock's bar, so the Freestar Rangers can enjoy them.

While it might not pack in all the details hardcores will want due the fact it's been made using "Starfield's waste model collection", as opposed to custom ones, this version of the cantina definitely looks the part, with both the bar, surrouding booths, and general architecture doing a pretty great job of nailing the Mos Eisley aesthetic and vibe. That said, it is just an interior, with the outside of the cantina simply being a vanilla building in Akila City.

If you want a bit of a tour of it, you can check out the video above. "There [aren't] any special features added to the place currently, you can pickup crew members and clear your bounty," Kaffeinaa writes, "I'm hoping for the future that I can add a bounty terminal, a consistent bartender [who] sells 'fun' stuff, and an increased chance of finding wanted people here."

They add that there are still some minor teething issues you might encounter, such as NPCs standing on stuff, the Star Wars soundtrack they've added to the place only playing in specfic areas, and some chairs being reserved for the NPCs, but given how much work it looks like has gone into this, I'd say those are pretty negligible drawbacks.

So, there you go. If you're interested in reading about an ambitious Starfield mod that we now know won't bbe a thing, make sure to check out our report on an apparent project that was aiming to make an entire Elder Scrolls planet.