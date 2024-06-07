Watch all of IGN Live 2024 here

Hello there. As you'll know if you haven't been living under a rock, it's that time of year when all of the showcases descend upon us. This year, one of the places games - and some other cool stuff - are being shown off and chatted about is IGN Live, which is set to take place from June 7 to June 9, 2024 - and you can watch all three days right here.

Yup, chuck any plans you might have for today and this upcoming weekend out of the window, it's time to have people talk to you about that thing we all like via trailers, interviews and gameplay showcases they've put an almost terrifying amount of effort into. IGN Live's got three streams of that kind of stuff - with the full schedule being avialable here - and all the key details for all of them being below.

First of all, you can watch the IGN Live stream for today, June 7, above when it airs at 9PM BST, which is 1PM PT and 4PM ET. Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits, and dive into it.

As to what you'll see during it, there's a lot of cool stuff, but the big higlights that stick out are an interview with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's cast, an interview and sneak peek for the upcoming Borderlands movie, and some fresh Greedfall 2 gameplay.

On to the stream for day two, June 8. This one'll air above at the slightly later time of 9:30PM BST, which is 1:30PM PT and 4:30PM ET. What to expect? Well, there's a chat with SEGA's head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka, some League of Legends, and a preview of Beverly Hills Cop Axel F. Oh, and a sing-along screening of a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode, because why not?

Right, day three, June 9. This one's set for 5:30PM BST, which is 9:30AM PT and 12:30PM ET. There's an interview with Phil Spencer on the same day as Xbox's own big showcase, a look at several Ubisoft games including Star Wars Outlaws and Assassin's Creed Shadows, and a chat with Stig Asmussen - the director of stuff like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and God of War 3. Also, the panel GamesIndustry.Biz's Chris Dring is hosting about about the future of gaming will very likely be really interesting.

So, there you go, watch all of those things in addition to all of other things that're on, and check out all of our coverage of things from all of these things. Things, basically.

Also, if you're looking for where to watch June 7's Summer Games Fest stream, we'll be linking that here as soon as we can.