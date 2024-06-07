Watch Summer Game Fest 2024 here

Hello there. As you'll know if you haven't been living under a rock, it's that time of year when all of the showcases descend upon us. Summer Game Fest is a big part of that, and you can watch today's big main stream of it right here.

Yup, chuck any plans you might have for today and this upcoming weekend out of the window, it's time to have people talk to you about that thing we all like via trailers, interviews and gameplay showcases they've put an almost terrifying amount of effort into. While there's a lot to SGF, we've focused on providing details for the main show where Geoff Keighley does a thing below.

You can watch Summer Games Fest today, June 7, above when it airs at 10:00PM BST, which is 2PM PT and 5PM ET. Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits, and let the video games wash over you like a great wave that probably tastes a bit like the favoured snacks of the hardcore gamer. You know the ones I mean.

What'll you be seeing during it, you ask? Well, we know for sure there'll be a fresh Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trailer, some stuff about Skate, and some gameplay from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama's Slitterhead.

Blumhouse Games will also be showing something off and there's been some 'wink, wink, nudge, nudge' stuff going on with Remedy's Alan Wake 2, which looks like it could well be pointing to Geoff and Sam Lake getting together to show off a thing - maybe some DLC. Oh, and Dune: Awakening will be getting a reveal.

As ever, though, the real magic of these kinds of shows comes from the stuff you don't already know about going i, so we'll have to see if the Keighley has any surprises stuffed up his sleeves. Though, he has warned folks not to get their hopes up too much about certain things, with the show looking like a lot of it may well just focus on updates to existing games - plenty of which could still be worth tuning in for.

So, there you go, watch that in addition to all of other things that're on this weekend, and check out all of our coverage of things from all of these things. Things, basically.

