Silent Hill creator shows off disturbing gameplay for anticipated horror game, Slitterhead, as it gets 2024 release date

We finally have a release date for Slitterhead. The game, which we've known about since December 2021, has been shrouded in mystery for years. But we've had our biggest, and best, look at the title to date at Summer Game Fest 2024.

The game is due to release on November 8, 2024 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Seires X and S, and PC. But you probably already knew that because you saw the leaks earlier today.

The game is headed up by Keiichiro Toyama, the Japanese creator who is known for working on Silent Hill, Siren, and the Gravity Rush series of games. Toyama has previously said that Bokeh Game Studio's first project will be a horror-orientated title that will be made "in his own style" that is partly inspired by what he refers to as "death games", noting that the theme is prevalent in Japanese manga and that setting them in "brutal worlds" is becoming something of a theme.

And that remains true from what we saw today: taking over the bodies of people in the streets, possessing dogs, and engaging in over-the-shoulder boss fights in a very PS1-era action style. It's a bit of a departure from what we were expecting, but it's no bad thing – in fact, I think it looks pretty unique.

"You have these regular people driven into irrational situations," Toyama explained previously when talkinga about what he wants to achieve with the title. "They're on the edge emotionally, while dealing with action or drama. This influenced me and I think it will show in my next game."

Think Junji Ito, and horror manifesting in the real world – mixed in with some really over-the-top action and a sort-of goofy sense of humour. Look forward to learning more about Slitterhead as we go further into the year.