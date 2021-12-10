Silent Hill creator and veteran PlayStation devs announce new horror game, Slitterhead

Bokeh Game Studio – headed up by Keiichiro Toyama, the Japanese creator who is known for working on Silent Hill, Siren, and the Gravity Rush series of games – has revealed a the first trailer for its upcoming horror game, which was today revealed as Slitterhead.

It's nice to see the creator going back to his roots; Toyama has been out of the horror world for a while (his two most recent big launches were the Gravity Series titles that launched on PS4 and PS Vita).

We've previously heard that the Japanese studio is targeting a release date of sometime in 2023 for this new project. “We are developing with PC as the lead platform, but we hope to release the game on as many console platforms as possible,” Toyama has noted previously.

Toyama has previously said that Bokeh Game Studio's first project will be a horror-orientated title that will be made "in his own style" that is partly inspired by what he refers to as "death games", noting that the theme is prevalent in Japanese manga and that setting them in "brutal worlds" is becoming something of a theme.

"You have these regular people driven into irrational situations," he explains. "They're on the edge emotionally, while dealing with action or drama. This influenced me and I think it will show in my next game."

Think Junji Ito, and horror manifesting in the real world – you can really see that in action in the trailer attached to this page above.

If you're eager to learn more about the game, you can check out some of the developer diaries that have been released from the process so far.