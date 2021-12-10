If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
talking slit

Silent Hill creator and veteran PlayStation devs announce new horror game, Slitterhead

Bokeh Game Studio has released a new video showing off gameplay for its first in-development title, Slitterhead.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Contributor
Published on

Bokeh Game Studio – headed up by Keiichiro Toyama, the Japanese creator who is known for working on Silent Hill, Siren, and the Gravity Rush series of games – has revealed a the first trailer for its upcoming horror game, which was today revealed as Slitterhead.

It's nice to see the creator going back to his roots; Toyama has been out of the horror world for a while (his two most recent big launches were the Gravity Series titles that launched on PS4 and PS Vita).

We've previously heard that the Japanese studio is targeting a release date of sometime in 2023 for this new project. “We are developing with PC as the lead platform, but we hope to release the game on as many console platforms as possible,” Toyama has noted previously.

Toyama has previously said that Bokeh Game Studio's first project will be a horror-orientated title that will be made "in his own style" that is partly inspired by what he refers to as "death games", noting that the theme is prevalent in Japanese manga and that setting them in "brutal worlds" is becoming something of a theme.

"You have these regular people driven into irrational situations," he explains. "They're on the edge emotionally, while dealing with action or drama. This influenced me and I think it will show in my next game."

Think Junji Ito, and horror manifesting in the real world – you can really see that in action in the trailer attached to this page above.

If you're eager to learn more about the game, you can check out some of the developer diaries that have been released from the process so far.

Tagged With

About the Author

Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Contributor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch