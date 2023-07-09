Silent Hill creator's next game Slitterhead gets an early look at gameplay and a playable dog

While it's only "early development footage," Bokeh Game Studio has given us a look at gameplay in its upcoming horror action game Slitterhead.

Announced back in 2021, Slitterhead is the latest title from Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama. But since its announcement we haven't seen anything from it, though developer Bokeh Game Studio has been uploading various behind the scenes videos on its YouTube channel over the past two years. Its latest video is all about user tests, and in it we got a glimpse at what gameplay might be like - and most importantly, it showed off that you get to play as multiple characters, including a dog.

Bokeh Game Studio's latest developer diary.

Most of the gameplay footage is recorded off of a screen, all of it being quite brief. Unlike the Silent Hill series, which wasn't particularly action heavy, Slitterhead will seemingly be more so, as one of the characters shown off has what looks to be large claws coming from their hands, like X-Men's Wolverine. Another character is seen wearing a long black coat and uses a much more Silent-Hill-like bloody pole to fend off some kind of parasitic-looking enemy that uses an uncomfortably long tongue to whip you.

According to project manager Takuro Konno, "the game includes some unique mechanics," though he didn't detail what exactly those are. "Out of the tests we had so far, a majority of players say these are the best features. This means we can be confident on these." He could perhaps be talking about playing as the dog, who looks like it has the ability to sniff out certain scents.

Slitterhead doesn't currently have a release date, and it's not been fully confirmed what platforms it's coming to either. An interview in 2020 did note that a PC release is planned, and that Bokeh is aiming to release "on as many console platforms as possible," so we can presumably expect it to be on at least both Xbox and PlayStation.