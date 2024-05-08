Speaking of blowing your cash - Zenless Zone Zero makes surprise appearance during the Apple showcase

Fans of HoyoVerse's catalogue of video games are no strangers to blowing their money, such is the way with gacha games and the slot machine-esque montetization. But it turns out this particular fanbase of wallet emptiers recently clashed with an altogether different crew of likeminded broke boys - as Zenless Zone Zero wash briefly showcased during Apple's May product showcase.

Spotted during the technical rundown of the upcoming iPad Air, Zenless Zone Zero can be seen running on the handheld proudct without signs of graphical downgrades, stuttering, or problematic performance issues of any kind. Not that it would in what is essentially a giant commerical - but it provides a quick glance at what exactly the gameplay experience will be like on larger handhelds in the near future.

We see an analog movement button on the left of the iPad, where various attack and ability buttons can be seen on the left. Now, HoYoVerse games have always been made for mobile platforms - it was only with the humongous success of Genshin Impact that we started seeing ports to consoles post-launch. With the iPad Air having a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine, alongside a impressive number of other technical improvements from previous models, it looks to be a bit of hardware that can keep up with Zenless' fater paced action.

But even so, with a fast paced action game like Zenless, I'm not personally sold on the control scheme. Keep in mind that I'm a 27 year old console and PC player, so maybe this is a boomer issue. Zenless Zone Zero had its release date soft-leaked by Apple only last month, and I'm planning on checking it out on PC but these games have always had a strong and loyal mobile userbase.

Will you be grabbing an iPad and playng Zenless? Or, like me, are you broke and doomed to try it out on your pre-existing hardware? Let us know below!