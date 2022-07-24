Zenless Zone Zero is getting its first 'Tuning Test' next month

Zenless Zone Zero, the next presumably hit-gacha game from the developers of Genshin Impact, has had its beta test confirmed for this August.

Hoyoverse has put out a notice confirming the exact time and date of Zenless Zone Zero's Tuning Test (say that five times fast). Those that want to test out the game can signup on the game's main page, and if you get in you can expect to try it out starting from August 5, 3am BST/ 4am CEST. Not the friendliest of start times to those in the UK and the EU, but you take what you can get.

The test end time hasn't been set in stone just yet though, so presumably you'll have a bit of time to really get a feel for the game if you're lucky enough to be picked for the beta. Make sure you do so soon if you are interested though, as signups close next week, July 27.

You'll also need either a PC or an iOS device to try out the beta, with no mention of an Android test in the notice. Don't worry about spending any money, as no payment options will be available in the test, but any progression you make will also be deleted once the test ends.

The notice also points out that this is the "first small-scale Tuning Test," and that the game is "still in the development stage, and as such content found in the beta does not represent the final quality."

If you haven't heard of it yet, announced earlier this year, Zenless Zone Zero is looking like a roguelike with a futuristic, urban setting, with flashy combat and some real strong Jet Set Radio and The World End With You vibes.

A release date hasn't been confirmed for the title, but with tests starting soon it's probably not too far off in the greater scheme of things.