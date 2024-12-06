ZZZ 1.4 banners drag Miyabi and Harumasa onto the stage, and you can get Harumasa for free, too

ZZZ 1.4 banners phase one – Miyabi

The first phase of banners goes live on Dec. 18, 2024, and it brings Hoshimi Miyabi along with it. Miyabi is an S-rank ice Anomaly character who has her own special anomaly feature, Frostfire. Miyabo engulfs enemies in a frosty blaze, and attacking them builds her fallen frost meter. When it’s full, Miyabi can use an even more powerful slash attack.

She also triggers shatter and freeze with her skills, so she’s pretty handy to have around even if you aren’t running a Disorder team. That said, if you have her on a steam with Section 6 members or another ice character, her special ability buffs her basic attack when someone triggers Disorder.

ZZZ 1.4 banners phase one – Harumasa

Phase two kicks off on January 8, 2025, with Asaba Harumasa in the spotlight. Harumasa is another Section 6 member and an S-rank electric attacker whose kit is vaguely similar to Childe’s in Genshin Impact. Harumasa’s basic attack fires arrows for the first few hits, and then he switches to blades for the finale.

His EX Special sets traps that deal electric damage in conjunction with his basic attacks, and he can apply an X mark to enemies. When Harumasa attacks these foes, he closes large distances in an instant and delivers a powerful slash, which is pretty useful since most of his basic attack chain is ranged.

His passive extra ability is unique in that it relies on having Stun or Anomaly agents on your team, instead of specific factions and elements. When Harumasa's special hits a stunned enemy or one suffering from an anomaly, he triggers a special effect that marks them with Electric Prison. If you have Lighter, he'll make a solid companion for Harumasa.

If you like the sound of Harumasa but want to save your Polychrome for Miyabi, well, you’re in luck.

ZZZ 1.4: How to claim free S-rank agent Harumasa

HoYoverse is giving Harumasa away for all players who meet certain, lenient criteria, and the Harumasa giveaway event goes live as soon as version 1.4 is up on December 18, 2024.

To claim Harumasa for free, you need:

To reach Interknot Level 8

To complete the Prologue – Intermission chapter

Completing that mission unlocks the event feature, and you can find Harumasa in the Special Visitor event. It doesn’t take too long to reach that point, so even if you don’t want to play ZZZ longterm just yet, you can spend a few hours to grab Harumasa for free while the event lasts. Harumasa’s Special Visitor event runs for the duration of ZZZ 1.4 and ends on January 27, 2024.

If you're looking for other ZZZ characters to form a team with these two for endgame trials, check out our up-to-date selection of Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free Polychrome.