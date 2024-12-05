ZZZ 1.4 livestream times and where to watch

The ZZZ 1.4 livestream is coming up fast, as HoYoverse gets ready to show off the next chapter in its punk saga. Hoshimi Miyabi makes her long-awaited debut, and we may even get some news about that longstanding rumor of a free 5-star character in the next update – though if it’s like HSR’s Dr Ratio, that might have to wait until The Game Awards.

Anyway, there’s likely quite a lot in store, from quality-of-life updates to another segment of Phaethon’s story. We’ve broken down the ZZZ 1.4 livestream times below for each major timezone, along with where to watch and what to expect.

ZZZ 1.4 livestream times

The ZZZ 1.4 livestream starts on December 6, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern. Here’s what that is for everywhere else.

December 6

3:30 a.m. PT

5:30 a.m. CT

6:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. GMT

12:30 p.m. CET

5 p.m. IST

7:30 p.m. CST (China)

8:30 p.m. KST/JST

10:30 p.m. AEDT

December 7

12:30 a.m. NZDT

These usually last about 30-40 minutes, but HoYoverse always posts the video-on-demand version after the livestream ends. The ZZZ promo codes that pop up during the streams only last until midnight that day, though, so if you can, make sure to tune in or at least grab the codes the day the stream airs.

ZZZ 1.4 livestream: Where to watch

HoYoverse will broadcast the ZZZ 1.4 livestream on the game’s official YouTube channel and Twitch channel, as always. The video-on-demand versions will live on those channels as well.

What to expect from the ZZZ 1.4 livestream

After flitting in and out of ZZZ’s story for a while, it looks like Section 6 is taking the spotlight, at least for a little while. Miyabi and her team, which includes the massively overpowered Yanagi, the electric archer Harumasa, and the excellent support character Soukaku, feature in the story in some capacity, and if HoYoverse’s recent Miaybi teaser trailer is anything to go by, it looks like we can expect some psychological shenanigans going on in Hollow Zero as well. If the key art is anything to go by, Zhu Yuan may be making another appearance somewhere in all this.

Miyabi and Harumasa are the version’s two new characters – ice anomaly and electric attack, respectively. The prevailing rumor is that HoYoverse will give Harumasa away for free during the update the same as they gave Dr Ratio away for free in Honkai Star Rail last year. Even if that’s true, though, HoYoverse might announce that at The Game Awards 2024, not during the livestream.

Anyhow, ZZZ 1.4 should also add a few QoL features, including the ability to change your main character to any character you own while exploring the city.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for other ZZZ characters to form a team for endgame trials, check out our up-to-date selection of Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free Polychrome.