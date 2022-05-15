Zenless Zone Zero is the incredibly stylish new game from the creators of Genshin Impact

The creators of Genshin Impact have revealed its latest game, Zenless Zone Zero, a ridiculously stylish roguelike with a modern setting.

On Friday (May 13), HoYoverse gave us a first look at the studio's next game, Zenless Zone Zero, an "urban fantasy ARPG". Right off the bat the game looks like it's going to have a lot of style, with flashy, over the top character designs, and fast paced action combat. The trailer very quickly differentiates itself from Genshin Impact, which very obviously has a fantasy influence, whereas Zenless Zone Zero looks more like Jet Set Radio or The World Ends With You.

According to a press release, the game features roguelike gameplay, where players take on the role of a "Proxy" to explore Hollows. These mysterious Hollows apparently "grow exponentially out of thin air, creating disordered dimensions where mysterious monsters dubbed the 'Ethereal' roam." It sounds like these Hollows will feature an amount of procedural generation, as part of the roguelike aspect. Other than that, gameplay looks to be similar to something like Bayonetta.

Prospective players can also sign up to take part in a beta test for Zenless Zone Zero. Interestingly, the survey players need to complete references games like Hades, Dead Cells, Devil May Cry, and the Souls games, so it's pretty clear what the devs are looking at for the game.

Currently the game is set to release on PC and iOS, though considering Genshin Impact's popularity across all of its platforms, it wouldn't be surprising to see Zenless Zone Zero release on other platforms further down the line.

And considering HoYoverse's other games, it will likely to be free-to-play, and presumably with some kind of gacha element to it, though whether it will mimic Genshin Impact with its monetisation or does something different is up in the air at the moment.