Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi builds and teams

A good Zenless Zone Zero Qingyi build is easy to put together thanks to Qingyi’s versatile kit that works with several easy-to-obtain W-Engines. She needs Impact, like most stun agents, but she’s also powerful enough to warrant keeping her on the field while your main DPS – ideally a burst damage dealer – is off-burst or on cooldown.

Our ZZZ Qingyi build guide breaks down her best W-Engines and Drive Discs, along with how her kit works and what stats to prioritize.

ZZZ Qingyi build

ZZZ Qingyi kit

Enhanced basic attacks are the highlight of Qingyi’s kit, along with a core passive that makes it stunning enemies faster and easier the more often you use her enhanced basics. When any of Qingyi’s skills connect, she accumulates Flash Connect Voltage and enters her enhanced state once she hits 75 percent Flash Connect Voltage. Then, you can hold the basic attack button to consume all Flash Connect Voltage and sees Qingyi rush forward to deliver a powerful attack while you hold the button down before ending with an even more powerful finisher. Every point of Flash Connect Voltage over 75 percent that Qingyi consumes will increase her damage and Daze by one and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Those rushes and finishing strikes are an important part of Qingyi’s core passive. When she lands one, her target walks away with five stacks of Subjugation. Every rush attack before the finishing strike adds an extra stack, and if you use it right as an enemy attacks, Qingyi performs a perfect dodge before her finishing strike and adds an extra 10 stacks. Every Subjugation stack increases stun damage against the affected enemy by 1.5 percent.

The rest of Qingyi’s kit is the usual mix of dodges, dash attacks, and assist strikes, though her special works a bit differently. Her regular special is a lot like Anby’s. She strikes up and then crashes back down, dealing electric damage and building the target’s Daze. The EX Special version is the same, except it adds a flurry of strikes before Qingyi strikes downward. The base cost is 60 energy, though you can hold the special button to consume up to 20 additional energy and extend the duration of the flurry strikes.

Qingyi’s EX Special’s damage multipliers are high for a stun agent, so if she’s paired with a burst DPS, you can supplement their damage with her EX Specials. That goes double if Qingyi is on a team with another PubSec or attack agent. Her additional ability increases her basic attack’s Daze by 20 percent, and every point of Impact over 120 increases her attack by six, for a maximum of 600.

ZZZ Qingyi skill priority

Qingyi's basic attack is her most important asset aside from her core skill, though her special is just slightly below that. Her dodge, assist, and chain attacks are useful, but definitely shouldn't take priority over the other three.

The short version of that is:

Core passive

Basic attack

Special

Dodge

Chain attack

Assist

ZZZ Qingyi W-Engines

Ice-Jade Teapot is Qingyi’s signature W-Engine, and, as you’d expect, it has everything she needs, including a secondary stat that increases the user’s Impact stat. When the equipping character lands a basic attack, they gain a stack of Tea-rrific, which increases the user’s Impact by 0.7 percent. They sounds trifling, but the Tea-rrific effect can stack 30 times for a total of 21 percent extra Impact. When they have at least 15 Tea-rrific stacks and get another one, the party’s damage increases by 20 percent, making this an excellent way to get some support utility out of Qingyi as well.

The Restrained is a solid alternative, if you have it and aren’t using Lycaon. After the equipping character lands an attack, their basic attacks deal six percent more damage and Daze for eight seconds, and the effect stacks up to five times. You’ll need to go through most of Qingyi’s skills quickly to get the max number of stacks, but seeing as most of her damage and Daze come from her enhanced basics attacks, it’s worth the hassle.

You’ve got Steam Oven on the A-rank side, which gives you some extra incentive to store all of Qingyi’s energy for her EX Special. The user gets a two percent Impact buff for every 10 energy they hold, and the effect stacks eight times for a total of 16 percent extra Impact. The buff sticks around for eight seconds after the equipping character uses their energy.

A much easier choice and a perfect F2P W-Engine for Qingyi is Demarra Battery Mark II, Anby’s signature. It increases electric damage by 15/22 percent, and the equipping character gets an 18/25 percent energy regeneration buff when they use a dodge counter or assist attack. It helps you fire off Qingyi’s EX Special more often and gives you something to do other than chaining basic attacks, and its secondary stat gives you a nice Impact buff as well. You can purchase Demara Battery Mark II from the gadget store, so you don’t even have to fool with banners to get multiple copies of it.

Qingyi can make use of the B-rank engines [Vortex] Arrow and [Vortex] Hatchet as well. Arrow gives all the user’s attacks an eight/12 percent more Daze and has Impact for its secondary stat, while Hatchet buffs Impact by nine/13 percent for 10 seconds after switching into battle. You can buy both from the gadget store, so maxing out those stat buffs is quick and easy.

ZZZ Qingyi Drive Discs

Qingyi has a few Drive Disc sets to pick from, depending on how much Impact you stack with her W-Engine. The go-to choice for any Stun character, including Qingyi, is Shockstar Disco.

Four-piece set: Increases Impact by six percent and gives basic attacks, dash attacks, and dodge counters a 20 percent Daze buff.

You could supplement that with a two-piece set of Swing Jazz to get its 20 percent energy regen buff, which gives Qingyi a chance to use her EX Special more often.

If you’re keeping Qingyi on-field or want to buff her damage numbers instead of relying on her only for Daze, you could swap Swing Jazz for two pieces of Thunder Metal, which increases electric damage by 10 percent, or Hormone Punk, to get a 10 percent attack buff.

ZZZ Qingyi stats

Qingyi needs as much Impact as you can give her, assuming she’s on a team that activates her additional ability. However, since Qingyi can deal a fair bit of damage on her own, she also benefits from energy regen, attack, and PEN Ratio. Aim for:

Slot IV: Attack, crit rate, crit damage

Slot V: Electric damage or attack

Slot VI: Impact

Energy regen is important, but not enough to replace Impact on Slot VI unless you’ve stacked a lot with her W-Engines. It’s a solid substat, though, along with crit rate, crit damage, and elemental attack.

ZZZ Qingyi teams

Qingyi, like most Stun characters, slots into most teams without fuss, though if you want to increase her attack from her additional ability, she needs to be in a team with another PubSec agent or an electric agent.

Zhu Yuan

Qingyi

Lucy

Booressure or Resonaboo

Qingyi is an excellent fit for Zhu Yuan teams if you’re tired of using Nicole, since the two are the only PubSec agents in the game as of version 1.1. Zhu Yuan takes up plenty of on-field time, so you’ll mainly swap Qingyi in to pull off her enhanced basics and build Daze before bringing Zhu Yuan back to use her enhanced basic attack. Lucy is an easy off-field support choice who barely has to do anything to activate some hefty attack buffs for the party, but if you don’t have her, consider using Soukaku instead.

Having said that, Nicole works just as well for support, thanks to her exceptional defense shredding abilities.

Resonaboo is a strong choice from the Bangboo list if you want to increase Ether damage, though Booressure is our top choice since it helps keep everyone’s energy up.

Another option is:

Anton

Qingyi

Rina or Grace

Plugboo

Qingyi works well in shock teams, too. Anton deals extra damage to shocked enemies, and Qingyi’s stun abilities mean he can keep up the damage even while enemies aren’t shocked. Having Grace around means enemies will almost always be shocked anyway, and Rina comes with an excellent suite of support options, including PEN Ration buffs and easy shock application.

If you're looking for other ZZZ characters to form a team for endgame trials, check out our up-to-date selection of Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free Polychrome.