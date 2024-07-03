Zenless Zone Zero codes for July 2024

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest free-to-play RPG from HoYoverse, and if there's one thing we know about F2P games, it's that their developers love to throw out codes — redeemable freebies to get you into the game in the hopes that you will, at some point, spend some of your own money to top up your currencies. But here's the great thing: you don't actually have to do that! If you play a lot anyway, then save up your rewards and redeem all the codes that come your way, and you can have a great time in your favourite F2P game without opening your wallet once.

Check below for our regularly-updated list of ZZZ codes, as well as details of what exactly they grant you and instructions on how to redeem them.

Working Zenless Zone Zero codes

Last checked on July 3, 2024

ZZZFREE100: 300x Polychrome; 30,000x Dennies; 2x Senior Investigator Logs; 3x W-Engine Energy Modules (expires July 11)

Zenless Zone Zero 1.0 Livestream codes

The above code was revealed during the Zenless Zone Zero pre-release livestream on June 28, but will be unavailable to redeem until the game launches on July 4.

Unlike most HoYoverse livestream codes, which expire after around 24 hours, this code will be available to claim for a whole week between launch and the expiry date of July 11.

Expired Zenless Zone Zero codes

There are no expired Zenless Zone Zero codes yet, but we'll list old codes here once they do.

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes

HoYoverse tend to give you two options for redeeming their codes: via the in-game menu, or via the "gift" page of each game's website. ZZZ's gift website isn't live yet as the game hasn't launched at the time of writing, but we'll be updating this page with the link as soon as we can!

Note that you'll need to have unlocked the in-game mailbox in order to redeem codes from within the game, and to claim the rewards you get from codes regardless of where you redeemed them. The mailbox unlocks once you have completed the Business x Strangeness x Justness questline which makes up the game's prologue.

Once you have completed this questline, you can access the in-game mail and code redemption functions by going into the game menu and selecting "More Features" from the icons along the bottom of the screen.

