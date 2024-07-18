Zenless Zone Zero Scratch Cards: All possible prizes from Howl's News Stand

HoYoverse loves a game-within-a-game, especially if said mini-games subtly portray its characters gambling but that's cool and fun and has no possible problematic implications. Which is perhaps to be expected from a company whose games are monetised primarily via gachas, but Zenless Zone Zero's scratch cards are still an unusually blunt example of this phenomenon.

Calling this one a mini-game is a bit of a stretch, but going to Howl's News Stand to redeem a (free!) scratch card is one of ZZZ's repeating daily engagement activities, and at least you get the satisfaction of actually doing the scratching. And since the stand is directly opposite your protagonist's home base at Random Play video store, odds are you'll make the pilgrimage to redeem one pretty much every time you log in. After all, it's good for a small but useful Inter-Knot XP boost plus battle pass points every day, and that's even before you factor in the actual prizes involved.

Speaking of prizes, here's a list of every scratch card prize in Zenless Zone Zero.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Zenless Zone Zero scratch card prizes

In Zenless Zone Zero every scratch card is a winner, but the prizes do vary slightly. They come in two basic flavours: Dennies (the in-universe currency of ZZZ's New Eridu) and Polychrome (which can be used to redeem those all-important gacha pulls). However, the amounts on offer vary significantly depending on the picture on your daily card. So far we've spotted five card designs, some of which have variable prizes:

Card Prize(s) Three Bones 2,888 Dennies Three Dog Food Bowls 5,888 Dennies Three Meat Hocks 8,888 Dennies

or

12,888 Dennies

or

10 Polychrome Three Howls 20 Polychrome

or

40 Polychrome Three Golden Poops 60 Polychrome

Data miners have also allegedly uncovered evidence of an extremely rare 100 Polychrome scratch card drop, but we haven't been able to verify that one yet — we've certainly never seen it for ourselves!

Zenless Zone Zero scratch card drop rates

Twitter user UBatcha1 has posted a breakdown of the alleged pity system under the hood of Howl's scratch card giveaways, and while there's no way to game this system other than to log in and take a scratch card every single day, it does make for interesting reading.

Howl's Daily Scratch Cards actually have a "hidden" gacha to it. Here's how it works: pic.twitter.com/TSPTpGwMBT — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) July 5, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Basically, if you log in and use your scratch card once per IRL day, you're guaranteed at least five Polychrome drops per month, although that mythical 100 Polychrome only has a 0.01% of dropping even then. You also have a slight chance of a small Polychrome drop on any given day, although the five guaranteed days are where the big numbers come in.

Naturally, you're way more likely to get a much smaller prize, but it all adds up — and don't forget, you get 100 Engagement Points (worth 20 Inter-Knot XP, 10 Polychrome, and 3,000 Dennies by itself) and ¼ of the way to one of your daily battle pass objectives for your trouble, too.