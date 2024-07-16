Zenless Zone Zero trophy list
Which ZZZ achievements ping on your PlayStation Network account?
Like its predecessors from HoYoverse, Zenless Zone Zero features dozens — maybe even hundreds, eventually — of in-game achievements that net you some desirable gacha currencies when you ping them. And, just as with other HoYoverse games, the PlayStation 5 version of Zenless Zone Zero translates a select few of those achievements into the platform's signature Trophies, too.
To be clear, playing on PS5 will still net you all the in-game achievements too — you just get another gong, plus a second boost of serotonin, when you ping one of the achievements that correlates to the 44 Trophies featured in the PlayStation version.
Furthermore, if you play ZZZ across multiple platforms, you'll instantly unlock any Trophies you might have collected for your account while playing on PC or mobile the next time you log into the game on PS5.
Hidden Trophies and their descriptions are listed below, so beware spoilers!
List of Zenless Zone Zero trophies on PS5
The Zenless Zone Zero trophy set on PlayStation includes 32 Bronze Trophies, 7 Silver Trophies, 4 Gold Tropies, and of course a Platinum Trophy that doesn't even feature in the core game and so is a kind of unique record of the fact that you did in fact play ZZZ on PS5.
Here are all 44 Trophies in the PS5 version of Zenless Zone Zero, listed in the order they appear on your PlayStation profile:
|Trophy Name
|Grade
|Description
|Hidden?
|Welcome to New Eridu!
|Platinum
|Though you live close to disaster, with each day bringing new surprises, life still goes on, and the story doesn't end here. Once again... Welcome to New Eridu!
|No
|Land of Risk and Reward
|Bronze
|Enter a Hollow for the first time.
|Yes
|Hello, Master
|Bronze
|Sign an agreement with the Type III General-Purpose AI Equipped With Total Sequential integration.
|Yes
|Fortune Favors the Skilled
|Bronze
|Board Vision's explosive train.
|Yes
|Happy and Full! (Except for My Wallet)
|Gold
|After dealing with Vision's explosive crisis, enjoy a buffet with the friends who fought alongside you.
|Yes
|A Real Beast
|Bronze
|Meet the president of Belobog Heavy Industries for the first time.
|Yes
|Concrete Romeo and Metal Juliet
|Bronze
|Witness the touching love story between the boring machine and Mr. White.
|Yes
|An Absolute Real Bro
|Bronze
|Have a competition between bros with the heavy-duty grappler.
|Yes
|Enlightened Sinner
|Bronze
|Catch the fleeing pile driver.
|Yes
|Call Out That Name
|Gold
|Awaken the prototype's power and defeat the mysterious monster inside the monument.
|Yes
|The Great Crisis on Sixth Street?
|Bronze
|Learn about the incident on Sixth Street.
|Yes
|There Is Only One Truth
|Bronze
|Catch the culprit who used the EMP to trigger a series of incidents.
|Yes
|Return to Rightful Owner
|Bronze
|Help the two Public Security officers retrieve the evidence.
|Yes
|A Professional Team at Your Service
|Bronze
|Establish a cooperation with Victoria Housekeeping Co.
|Yes
|Generate Power With Power
|Bronze
|Restore power to the Ballet Twins.
|Yes
|Extreme Operation
|Gold
|Eliminate all obstacles and save the airship.
|Yes
|Melody of Fate
|Bronze
|Find out the actual name of the monster — Sacrifice — from what remains of the recording.
|Yes
|Hollow Detective
|Bronze
|Collect 50 Observation Data.
|No
|Bangboo Hand-in-Hand
|Bronze
|Save Little Beetroot in the "Bangboo Limbo" commission.
|No
|Final Director's Cut
|Silver
|Reach the hidden ending of "The Prophecy" commission.
|No
|221B Sixth Street
|Bronze
|Collect 100 Observation Data.
|No
|Detective New Eridu
|Silver
|Collect 200 Observation Data.
|No
|Family
|Bronze
|Complete Phaethon's Story.
|No
|Playing Myself
|Bronze
|Complete the Soldier 11 Agent Story.
|No
|An Adept Student Requires a Brilliant Teacher
|Bronze
|Complete the Nekomata Agent Story.
|No
|Iron Witch
|Bronze
|Complete the Grace Agent Story.
|No
|Then, I Wish Us...
|Bronze
|Complete the Koleda Agent Story.
|No
|Sweetcakes That Never Expire
|Bronze
|Complete the Rina Agent Story.
|No
|And You, My Friend, Are the Companion of Justice
|Bronze
|Complete the Lycaon Agent Story.
|No
|Rookie on the Road
|Bronze
|Reach Lv. 20 with an Agent for the first time.
|No
|New Game+
|Bronze
|Reach Lv. 40 with an Agent for the first time.
|No
|Armed to the Teeth!
|Silver
|Reach Lv. 60 with an Agent for the first time.
|No
|Toy Builder Extraordinaire
|Bronze
|Reach Lv. 20 with a W-Engine for the first time.
|No
|Avid Collector
|Bronze
|Reach Lv. 40 with a W-Engine for the first time.
|No
|I Swear I Just Really Like 3D Puzzles
|Silver
|Reach Lv. 60 with a W-Engine for the first time.
|No
|Outsourced Investigator
|Bronze
|Complete the "Old Capital Metro: Edge" in Hollow Zero for the first time.
|No
|One Who Gazes Into the Abyss
|Silver
|Complete any stage in Hollow Zero on Core difficulty for the first time.
|No
|Encounters of the Third Kind
|Gold
|Complete "Withering Garden: Core" in Hollow Zero for the first time.
|No
|Let's Get Down to "Business"
|Bronze
|See New Eridu for the first time.
|No
|Shoppa the Explorer
|Bronze
|Unlock 5 stores in New Eridu.
|No
|A Great Manager
|Bronze
|Reach Lv. 6 with the Random Play video store.
|No
|My House Is Pretty Big After All
|Bronze
|Unlock the second floor of Random Play.
|No
|A Legend Reborn
|Silver
|Complete all Proxy Primers.
|No
|Purrfect Partner!
|Silver
|Reach maximum Trust with Inky.
|No
