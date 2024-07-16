Zenless Zone Zero trophy list

Like its predecessors from HoYoverse, Zenless Zone Zero features dozens — maybe even hundreds, eventually — of in-game achievements that net you some desirable gacha currencies when you ping them. And, just as with other HoYoverse games, the PlayStation 5 version of Zenless Zone Zero translates a select few of those achievements into the platform's signature Trophies, too.

To be clear, playing on PS5 will still net you all the in-game achievements too — you just get another gong, plus a second boost of serotonin, when you ping one of the achievements that correlates to the 44 Trophies featured in the PlayStation version.

Furthermore, if you play ZZZ across multiple platforms, you'll instantly unlock any Trophies you might have collected for your account while playing on PC or mobile the next time you log into the game on PS5.

Hidden Trophies and their descriptions are listed below, so beware spoilers!

List of Zenless Zone Zero trophies on PS5

The Zenless Zone Zero trophy set on PlayStation includes 32 Bronze Trophies, 7 Silver Trophies, 4 Gold Tropies, and of course a Platinum Trophy that doesn't even feature in the core game and so is a kind of unique record of the fact that you did in fact play ZZZ on PS5.

Here are all 44 Trophies in the PS5 version of Zenless Zone Zero, listed in the order they appear on your PlayStation profile:

Trophy Name Grade Description Hidden? Welcome to New Eridu! Platinum Though you live close to disaster, with each day bringing new surprises, life still goes on, and the story doesn't end here. Once again... Welcome to New Eridu! No Land of Risk and Reward Bronze Enter a Hollow for the first time. Yes Hello, Master Bronze Sign an agreement with the Type III General-Purpose AI Equipped With Total Sequential integration. Yes Fortune Favors the Skilled Bronze Board Vision's explosive train. Yes Happy and Full! (Except for My Wallet) Gold After dealing with Vision's explosive crisis, enjoy a buffet with the friends who fought alongside you. Yes A Real Beast Bronze Meet the president of Belobog Heavy Industries for the first time. Yes Concrete Romeo and Metal Juliet Bronze Witness the touching love story between the boring machine and Mr. White. Yes An Absolute Real Bro Bronze Have a competition between bros with the heavy-duty grappler. Yes Enlightened Sinner Bronze Catch the fleeing pile driver. Yes Call Out That Name Gold Awaken the prototype's power and defeat the mysterious monster inside the monument. Yes The Great Crisis on Sixth Street? Bronze Learn about the incident on Sixth Street. Yes There Is Only One Truth Bronze Catch the culprit who used the EMP to trigger a series of incidents. Yes Return to Rightful Owner Bronze Help the two Public Security officers retrieve the evidence. Yes A Professional Team at Your Service Bronze Establish a cooperation with Victoria Housekeeping Co. Yes Generate Power With Power Bronze Restore power to the Ballet Twins. Yes Extreme Operation Gold Eliminate all obstacles and save the airship. Yes Melody of Fate Bronze Find out the actual name of the monster — Sacrifice — from what remains of the recording. Yes Hollow Detective Bronze Collect 50 Observation Data. No Bangboo Hand-in-Hand Bronze Save Little Beetroot in the "Bangboo Limbo" commission. No Final Director's Cut Silver Reach the hidden ending of "The Prophecy" commission. No 221B Sixth Street Bronze Collect 100 Observation Data. No Detective New Eridu Silver Collect 200 Observation Data. No Family Bronze Complete Phaethon's Story. No Playing Myself Bronze Complete the Soldier 11 Agent Story. No An Adept Student Requires a Brilliant Teacher Bronze Complete the Nekomata Agent Story. No Iron Witch Bronze Complete the Grace Agent Story. No Then, I Wish Us... Bronze Complete the Koleda Agent Story. No Sweetcakes That Never Expire Bronze Complete the Rina Agent Story. No And You, My Friend, Are the Companion of Justice Bronze Complete the Lycaon Agent Story. No Rookie on the Road Bronze Reach Lv. 20 with an Agent for the first time. No New Game+ Bronze Reach Lv. 40 with an Agent for the first time. No Armed to the Teeth! Silver Reach Lv. 60 with an Agent for the first time. No Toy Builder Extraordinaire Bronze Reach Lv. 20 with a W-Engine for the first time. No Avid Collector Bronze Reach Lv. 40 with a W-Engine for the first time. No I Swear I Just Really Like 3D Puzzles Silver Reach Lv. 60 with a W-Engine for the first time. No Outsourced Investigator Bronze Complete the "Old Capital Metro: Edge" in Hollow Zero for the first time. No One Who Gazes Into the Abyss Silver Complete any stage in Hollow Zero on Core difficulty for the first time. No Encounters of the Third Kind Gold Complete "Withering Garden: Core" in Hollow Zero for the first time. No Let's Get Down to "Business" Bronze See New Eridu for the first time. No Shoppa the Explorer Bronze Unlock 5 stores in New Eridu. No A Great Manager Bronze Reach Lv. 6 with the Random Play video store. No My House Is Pretty Big After All Bronze Unlock the second floor of Random Play. No A Legend Reborn Silver Complete all Proxy Primers. No Purrfect Partner! Silver Reach maximum Trust with Inky. No

