Zenless Zone Zero Lucy builds

The right Zenless Zone Zero Lucy build turns the piggy support kid into a proper little fireball. Lucy is a unique support character in that her kit has some explosive damage potential, literally and metaphorically, and unlike Soukaku, her buffs work for everyone – not just Agents of a specific type.

Our ZZZ Lucy build breaks down how Lucy works and lists some of her best W-Engines and Drive Discs.

Zenless Zone Zero Lucy build

ZZZ Lucy kit

Lucy is a support Agent, but her kit works a bit differently that someone like Soukaku or Anby. Lucy needs a high attack stat to support her allies, and she has some hard-hitting skills that benefit from that high attack stat as well. You’ll want to run her as a support-slash-sub-DPS to get the best results.

Lucy’s core passive summons three guard boars when she uses her special or EX Special. These lil’ critters have the same attack and Impact stats as Lucy, and they stick around and deal damage to nearby foes. When Lucy activates the Cheer On effect, the boars’ stats increase by 140 percent of the original value, and when Lucy is on a team with other fire or Sons of Calydon characters – that’s just Piper as of version 1.0 – the boars also match Lucy’s crit rate and crit damage stats.

Lucy’s basic attack strikes four times, dealing fire and physical damage, and after the fourth hit, her accompanying guard boars will whirl around repeatedly and attack nearby enemies. They’ll also do this if she gains the Cheer On effect. Her dodges and assist attacks are the usual kind, where she deals fire damage in an area in front of her, though her defensive assist automatically inflicts Daze, which is very handy.

Her special attack and EX Special have two versions. The press version sees Lucy hurl one of her guard boars in a straight line, and the hold has her lob it instead. The hold version’s damage multiplier is high enough that it’s worth using that variation of the skill whenever you can. The EX Special functions in the same way, but the damage multipliers are massive – 508 percent for the press version and 536 percent for the hold. The Daze inflicted is 364 percent and 389 percent, respectively. That’s just at level one.

When one of her boars explodes, either the lobbed or the hurled boars, Lucy activates the Cheer On effect for herself, the party, her boars, and any active Bangboos. Cheer On increases attack for all these by 12.8 percent of Lucy’s attack plus 44, with a max buff cap of 600. The effect lasts for 10 seconds if her skill’s press version activates it or 15 seconds if the hold version activates it.

ZZZ Lucy teams

Lucy needs to be on the field for a little bit for her buffs to activate, but she's still a great fit for someone like Koleda. Soldier 11 is a strong choice, thanks to how her kit benefits from fire damage, and you could also just use Lucy to benefit anyone who needs extra attack, including Corin, Billy, and Piper. The Rocketboo Bangboo is also an excellent companion choice if you have it, since it buffs fire damage even further.

Image credit: HoYoverse

ZZZ Lucy W-Engine

Zenless Zone Zero’s launch version doesn’t have many support W-Engines that match Lucy’s style, but there are a few you can make work for her. The best is the A-rank Kaboom the Cannon. It comes with a 20 percent energy regen buff as its secondary stat, and whenever an ally lands an attack on an enemy, the party’s attack increases by 2.5 percent for eight seconds. That buff can stack four times – Lucy’s boars count as “friendly units in the squad” – for a 10 percent total buff at refinement rank zero. Combined with Lucy’s Cheer On buff, that’s a hefty attack increase for everyone. The downside is that Kaboom the Cannon only comes from the standard and W-Engine banners, so getting it is completely random.

The next best choice is [Reverb] Mark II, a B-rank W-Engine you can purchase from the Gadget Store. Energy regen is its secondary stat, and it increases the party’s Anomaly mastery and proficiency by 10/16 percent when the equipping character uses their EX Special or chain attack. [Reverb] Mark III does the same for attack, but with a buff of eight/12 percent. That buff is more useful, but Lucy needs the extra energy regen more than she does Mark III’s HP boost.

ZZZ Lucy Drive Discs

As of ZZZ’s launch version, only one full Drive Disc set suits Lucy: Swing Jazz.

Four-piece: Increases energy regen by 20 percent, and if the character uses their ultimate or a chain attack, the party deals 15 percent more damage for 12 seconds.

You can mix that with Hormone Punk’s two-piece set to get an easy extra 10 percent attack buff.

ZZZ Lucy stats

Lucy needs as much attack and energy as you can give her, both for her skill damage and for the buffs she gives the rest of the party.

Disc IV: Attack%

Disc V: Attack%

Disc VI: Energy regen or attack%

If you're looking for other ZZZ characters to team up with Lucy, check out our up-to-date selection of Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free Polychrome.