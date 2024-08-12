Better start saving, Zenless Zone Zero reveals two new characters for its best faction

Zenless Zone Zero is due some more characters in the Sons of Calydon faction right? If you agree, then you're in luck. HoYoverse has teased the introduction of not one, but two new additions to the biker gang. With this tease, you can expect them to land in the game within the coming months, after version 1.1 wraps up.

The two characters in question are faction leader Caesar King and Burnice White, the latter of which just got their teaser video posted online early this morning. With these two the Sons of Calydon will hit the full four-character roster limit alongise Lucy and Piper, who have already proven especially popular for four-stars among the Zenless community.

Caesar, who was announced over the weekend, is a sword and shiled wielding physical tank. We know precious little about her, but a social media post featuring some character-quotes provide a glimpse of where she'll fit into the story. Namely, Billy refers to her as Big Sis. Billy's own roots in the Outer Rim (where the Sons are based) haven't exactly been subtle hinted at so far, but those who've maxxed out his friendship in-game should know for sure that he's got connections out there.

Then there's Burnice! She appears to be wielding flamethrowers, and is fire anomaly character. Not as much in terms of story hints in her social media posts as of yet, except from the fact she seems to make her own drinks. Hey, not everyone can be key character to the plot. With her, that gives the Sons of Calydon faction two physical fighters and two fire fighters, so it may be worth pumping up your Billy / Soldier 11 if you're planning on saving up.

These characters are set to play a major role in the upcoming update to Zenless Zone Zero. Without spoiling too much about the story, the Outer Rim outside New Eridu remains a big question mark, and having a faction set up there who can guide is in the right direction only makes sense.

Are you planning on saving for Caesar or Burnice? Let us know below!