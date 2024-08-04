Zenless Zone Zero is doing pretty good after raking in almost $100 million in its first month, but compared to Genshin Impact, that's a bit of a weak start

I don't think we need to worry about Zenless Zone Zero, as it's taken home almost $100 million since launching a month ago, but that's definitely not MiHoYo's best.

MiHoYo's latest venture into the world of mobile games Zenless Zone Zero started strong last month in which it managed to reach $25 million in revenue in less than a week. Well, it's been more than a week now, it's been about four of them in fact, so there's only one question for it: how much has it made in total now? According to Gacha Revenue, which tracks revenue for all sorts of mobile games, it's made around $100 million dollars. That's based on data from spenders in China, who make up the bulk of the total revenue at a little under $69 million, and then Japan and the rest of the world is lumped together at $31 million.

That's obviously nothing to sniff your nose at, but compared to Genshin Impact, which took in nearly $250 million in its first month, it's not exactly as strong a launch. This is seemingly a part of an ongoing decline when it comes to launches for MiHoYo, as Honkai Star Rail took in $130 million in its first month. Still better than Zenless Zone Zero, but again only half of what Genshin Impact achieved. That doesn't mean we have to worry about either game though (not just because that really is quite a lot of money).

Genshin Impact was likely a bit of a special case considering it was released in October 2020, right when many were still stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, where spending was up across the board when it came to games. Spending has obviously gone down since then, in part due to lockdowns no longer being a thing, but also due to various economic difficulties across numerous territories. But again, to be clear, these games are printing money, so you don't have to panic.