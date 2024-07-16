Zenless Zone Zero Corin builds and teams

The best Zenless Zone Zero Corin build turns a free ZZZ character into a frilly little powerhouse. Corin’s a bit slow and clunky compared to other characters, but leaning into her unique qualities and pairing her with the right Agents smoothes over her rough points and makes her much more useful.

Our Zenless Zone Zero Corin build breaks down her kit and teams, as well as her best W-Engines and Drive Discs. ZZZ Corin kit.

Zenless Zone Zero Corin build

ZZZ Corin kit explained

Corin’s kit is a bit slower and clunkier than you might be used to with the likes of Billy and Anby. She basically just does one thing, and that one thing gets more powerful the longer you do it. Her core passive increases her basic attack’s damage the longer you repeatedly use or hold it, and at higher levels, it even bumps up the skill’s critical hit damage.

The basic attack in question consists of a five-hit combo with her chainsaw, and if you hold the attack button on the third or fifth hit, the chainsaw just keeps buzzing – and racking up Corin’s core skill passive.

Corin’s dodges and assists all do variations of the same thing – deal a big burst of physical damage to enemies in front of her – though her dodge counter throws in an explosion just for the sake of it. When you press the skill button, Corin swings her chainsaw and then detonates it, dealing a big burst of physical damage. Her EX Special is the same, except the burst is bigger. You can hold the skill button down to repeatedly attack before letting go and triggering the burst.

And that’s about it. Corin plays like Anton in that she needs her enemies to stay still long enough for her burst to actually connect, but she’s also slower, which means the chance of an enemy moving on before she even lands a hit is pretty high. When she does hit, though, she deals a lot of damage, especially if you’re attacking Dazed enemies.

ZZZ Corin teams

Corin’s additional ability gives her a nice damage boost against stunned enemies, so you’ll want to pair her with a strong Stun Agent and someone either with the physical attribute or from the Victoria Housekeeping agency if you can. Lycaon is an excellent choice and stuns enemies better than any character in ZZZ’s launch version, though Piper has some benefits as well. She builds Anomaly quickly, and if you build Corin with Fanged metal and stun foes, she’ll deal even more damage.

Possible compositions are:

Corin, Lycaon, Lucy

Corin, Piper, Anby

Corin, Anby or Soukaku, Billy

ZZZ Corin W-Engines

Corin can make use of several W-Engines, though a few in particular suit her playstyle the best. Her signature A-rank W-Engine is Housekeeper, which you can get for $0.99 in the Welcome to New Eridu gift pack. It gives the equipping character a decent energy regeneration boost while they’re off-field, which means you’ll have less downtime before you can fire off her EX Special once she switches back in. It also increases the user’s physical damage by three percent when their EX Special hits an enemy, an effect that lasts one second and can stack 15 times. Corin is the only character who can max out that effect easily, and the damage numbers climb quickly.

Her best S-rank W-Engine is Steel Cushion, which has a better stat spread with critical hit rate as its secondary stat and a flat 20 percent physical damage from its passive skill. That skill also increases the equipping character’s damage by a further 25 percent if they attack from behind.

Starlight Engine is another A-Rank Engine you can easily get, since the Gadget Store sells them. It’s more basic than Housekeeper with a slightly lower base attack stat, but the passive skill activates without the EX Special. When you use a dodge counter or quick assist, your attack goes up by 12/19.2 percent, and since you can spend Dennies to get more Starlight Engine, you can hit that max number easily.

On the B-rank side, we recommend [Lunar] Pleniluna thanks to its passive skille that increases the user’s basic attack, dodge attack, and dodge counter by 12/20 percent. Most of Corin’s damage comes from her EX Special, but at least you can dish more out this way while you wait for her energy to recharge.

ZZZ Corin Drive Discs

Corin is a main DPS with few frills, so you have a handful of viable Drive Disc sets for her and a few important stats to focus on. If you’re running an Anomaly Corin or have Piper on Corin’s team, a full Fanged Metal set is definitely a solid idea.

Four-piece set: Increases physical damage by 10 percent, and the equipping character deals 35 percent more damage to enemies afflicted with Assault.



Image credit: HoYoverse

You could use the two-piece Puffer Electro set to give Corin an eight-percent PEN ratio boost, which means she ignores a bit more of the enemy’s defense, or the two-piece Woodpecker Electro set, which buffs her crit rate by eight percent.

If you build Corin with critical damage in mind, the full Woodpecker Electro set works well. The four-piece effect increases the equipping character’s attack by nine percent for six seconds if they land a critical hit with their basic, dodge counter, or EX Special, and each of those skills gets its own buff, for a possible total of a 27 percent damage increase.

Pair that with Fanged Metal’s two-piece set.

ZZZ Corin stats

Crit rate and crit damage are Corin’s best stats, since they’re the easiest way to bump up damage fast, and you might already have a decent crit boost from whatever W-Engine you’re using. You could build Corin with Anomaly in mind, since her special and basic attacks hit so frequently, but you’d have to give up crit stats and energy regen to do it. It’s best to stick to Anomaly substats instead.

Disc IV: Crit rate or crit damage

Disc V: PEN Ratio or physical damage

Disc VI: Energy regen

If you're looking for other ZZZ characters to form a team for the endgame trials, check out our up-to-date selection of Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free Polychrome.