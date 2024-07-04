Zenless Zone Zero: How long does it take to unlock the gacha?

Gacha games like Zenless Zone Zero are the digital descendents of gachapon machines: you put money in, and hope that what you get in return is the thing you wanted, rather than a dud or something you've got a dozen copies of already. Your mileage may vary as to whether a gacha is the main attraction or a regrettable reality of modern game monetisation; but either way, sooner or later, chances are you're going to want a new character or weapon that only the gacha can provide.

Gacha games have admittedly found a few ways to redress your potential disappointment compared to those physical machines, like guaranteeing a premium character after a certain number of attempts, or giving you special level-ups and currencies back if you pull a duplicate. Furthermore, ZZZ is giving away a high percentage of its A-rank characters for free when you start the game, removing some of the random element from the beginning at the very least.

Still though, if you're a seasoned gacha player looking to reroll new accounts until you get the starting roster you want — or just an eager fan wondering how long it'll be until their desired waifu/husbando comes home — you're likely wondering: how long does it take to unlock the gacha in Zenless Zone Zero?

When can you start wishing in Zenless Zone Zero?

Zenless Zone Zero's gacha unlocks once you have completed the prologue questline Business x Strangeness x Justness. After accepting your next commission at the start of Chapter 1, your protagonist's sibling will explain that if you want to keep exploring the Hollows, you ought to recruit more Agents like the Cunning Hares free starting trio to help you out. This starts the gacha tutorial and marks the point at which you can begin wishing — or, to use ZZZ's own terminology, Signal Searching.

According to Prydwen, one of the leading unofficial HoYoverse sources available, you can unlock ZZZ's gacha within about 30-40 minutes of starting a new account. This is useful information if you plan on rerolling multiple times for a better start, but bear in mind that it'll probably take you a little bit longer if you want to take your time and enjoy the story.

For ways too boost your odds in ZZZ's gacha, check out our Zenless Zone Zero codes list and Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards list to see what freebies you might be able to exchange for pulls.