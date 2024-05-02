How to get Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards

Zenless Zone Zero is one of the biggest free-to-play launches of 2024. The next game from Chinese gaming giant HoYoverse, the makers of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, was first announced back in May 2022.

And after years of build-up, which included teaser trailers dropping at high-profile events like Gamescom, the stylish, futuristic RPG is almost here. The ZZZ release date is expected to be on Wednesday 3 July 2024 in the US and Thursday 4 July 2024 in the UK and Europe, according to an Apple App Store listing.

If you're thinking of jumping in on Android, iOS, PC or PS5 at launch, you can pre-register to unlock plenty of handy goodies on Day One. Over 30 million players have already pre-registered for Zenless Zone Zero, and if you're thinking of joining them we'll explain how to pre-register Zenless Zone Zero and what freebies you'll be able to claim.

How to pre-register Zenless Zone Zero

Pre-registration for Zenless Zone Zero began towards the end of April 2024. To pre-register, all you need to do is head to the game's store listing on the platform you wish to play it on, and then either add it to your wishlist, or select the Pre-register or Get button.

Here's links to all the platforms Zenless Zone Zero is available on, and instructions on how to pre-register for each one:

Apple App Store : Select 'Get' to pre-register ZZZ on your iPhone or iPad.

: Select 'Get' to pre-register ZZZ on your iPhone or iPad. Google Play Store : Select 'Pre-register' to pre-register ZZZ on your Android device.

: Select 'Pre-register' to pre-register ZZZ on your Android device. PlayStation Store : Select 'Add to wishlist' to pre-register ZZZ on your PS5.

: Select 'Add to wishlist' to pre-register ZZZ on your PS5. Epic Games Store: Select 'Add to wishlist' to pre-register ZZZ on EGS.

Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards

As with previous HoYoverse games, the pre-registration rewards that will be available on Day One for Zenless Zone Zero depend on how many pre-registrations the game hits in total before the game is released.

Six rewards could be available for players at launch, and each reward will become available if certain milestones are hit. The good news is most of these rewards have already unlocked, with Zenless Zone Zero quickly amassing over 30 million pre-registrations. And there's plenty of time for players to hit the goals for the other two rewards, which will unlock after ZZZ gets 35 million and 40 million pre-registrations.

Here are all the Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards, and the pre-registration goals for each of them:

30k Denny : Pre-registrations above 15 million.

: Pre-registrations above 15 million. 3 Master Tape : Pre-registrations above 20 million.

: Pre-registrations above 20 million. 5 Boopon[Coup-En] : Pre-registrations above 25 million.

: Pre-registrations above 25 million. 5 Master Tape : Pre-registrations above 30 million.

: Pre-registrations above 30 million. 1 Agent Corin : Pre-registrations above 35 million.

: Pre-registrations above 35 million. 12 Master Tape: Pre-registrations above 40 million.

Image credit: HoYoverse

That's it for our guide on how to claim pre-registration rewards for Zenless Zone Zero. For more on HoYoverse's next game, find out about the recent beta tests they've been running.