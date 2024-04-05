Pixel Heroes codes for April 2024

Pixel Heroes is a mobile RPG that combines idle combat with an addictive gacha mechanic. Along the way to become a hero, you’ll take on increasingly difficult stages, gather resources, and pull for rare characters.

It’s possible to sit back and let your team do the heavy lifting through the game’s idle system, but to get through the game’s plot, you’ll need to fight manually. If you’re in a hurry to grab more resources so you can keep making your way through the story, that’s where codes come in.

Pixel Heroes developer HaoPlay Limited has a few codes that’ll get you everything from Star Diamonds and Lunar Astrolabe Stones to just standard coins and experience. HaoPlay typically publishes these codes on socials, but we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of all of the current and expired Pixel Heroes codes so you can get back to what’s important: becoming a hero!

All working Pixel Heroes codes

MEETUSONDC : 200 Star Diamonds, 5 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 2 Purify Gold Coins, 2 Essential Exp Potions

: 200 Star Diamonds, 5 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 2 Purify Gold Coins, 2 Essential Exp Potions PIXELGIFT : 200 Star Diamonds, 1 Covenant of Light, 2 Lunar Astrolabe Stones

: 200 Star Diamonds, 1 Covenant of Light, 2 Lunar Astrolabe Stones THANKYOUALL1 : 1 Covenant of Light, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points

: 1 Covenant of Light, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points THANKYOUALL : 3 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points

: 3 Lunar Astrolabe Stones, 1 Flower of Elst, 1,000 Friendship Points ENTEREMOND: 200k Gold Coins, 100k Experience Potions, 100 Boundary Stones, 1 Covenant of Light

All expired Pixel Heroes codes

APRILFOULS

EACHWEEK

SHADOWHUNTER

How do I redeem codes in Pixel Heroes

Not sure how to redeem codes in Pixel Heroes? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Pixel Heroes: Tales of Emond. If you haven’t already, follow the game’s tutorial. Click your avatar in the top left corner of the screen. Image credit: VG247/HaoPlay Limited Click the “Code” button in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: VG247/HaoPlay Limited Enter your code in the field and hit “Claim.” Image credit: VG247/HaoPlay Limited

