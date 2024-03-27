Monster Never Cry codes for March 2024

Monster Never Cry is a mobile RPG where you’ll set out on an antagonistic journey as a Demon Lord. As you play, you’ll hatch and grow monsters, rebuild a city, and take on foes in gradually growing arenas, all in the hopes of building your Devil Legion.

You’ll earn quite a few resources as you play, and Monster Never Cry even has auto-battle options that’ll let you sit back and watch as your monsters do the hard work for you. If you’re in a hurry to grab the best possible resources quickly, though, that’s where codes come in — Monster Never Cry’s development team, Boltray Games, has a host of codes that’ll get you everything from free Mithril and Mana to Evo Egg Coins and Scrolls of Guidance. You can typically find these codes scattered online, but we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of all of the current Monster Never Cry codes to help you get back to… being evil.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working Monster Never Cry codes

LORD111 : 500k Mithril, 100 Evo Stones, 200k Mana, 500k Gold

: 500k Mithril, 100 Evo Stones, 200k Mana, 500k Gold LORD222 : 1 Skybreaker, 1 Armor of Dark, 1 Dragon Ring, 1 Shadow Boots

: 1 Skybreaker, 1 Armor of Dark, 1 Dragon Ring, 1 Shadow Boots LORD333 : 300 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 2 Scrolls of Guidance

: 300 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 2 Scrolls of Guidance LORD444 : 100 Evogems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 2 Gold Speedup Hourglass IIs

: 100 Evogems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 2 Gold Speedup Hourglass IIs LORD666 : 5 Evo Egg Coins, 200k Mithril, 2 Gold Speedup Hourglass IIs

: 5 Evo Egg Coins, 200k Mithril, 2 Gold Speedup Hourglass IIs MNC000 : 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 6 Magic Essences

: 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 6 Magic Essences MNC111 : 150 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 3 Scrolls of Guidance

: 150 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 3 Scrolls of Guidance MNC555 : 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 4 Scrolls of Guidance

: 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 4 Scrolls of Guidance MN777 : 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 3 Scrolls of Guidance

: 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 3 Scrolls of Guidance MNC888 : 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 8 Magic Essences

: 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 8 Magic Essences MNC999 : 150 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 6 Magic Essences

: 150 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 6 Magic Essences MNCYES: 200 Gems, 5 Evo Egg Coins

All expired Monster Never Cry codes

Monster Never Cry doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!

How do I redeem codes in Monster Never Cry?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Monster Never Cry? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Monster Never Cry. From the game’s main page, click your avatar icon in the top left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Boltray Games On the left side of the menu that pops up, click “Redeem Rewards.” Image credit: VG247/Boltray Games Enter your code in the field and hit “Confirm.” Image credit: VG247/Boltray Games

Want a new mobile adventure to head out on after Monster Never Cry? Get a head start in other popular mobile games with our codes guides for Watcher of Realms, Whiteout Survival, NBA 2K Mobile, and Dead by Daylight Mobile.