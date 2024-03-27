Monster Never Cry codes for March 2024
How to redeem Monster Never Cry codes.
Monster Never Cry is a mobile RPG where you’ll set out on an antagonistic journey as a Demon Lord. As you play, you’ll hatch and grow monsters, rebuild a city, and take on foes in gradually growing arenas, all in the hopes of building your Devil Legion.
You’ll earn quite a few resources as you play, and Monster Never Cry even has auto-battle options that’ll let you sit back and watch as your monsters do the hard work for you. If you’re in a hurry to grab the best possible resources quickly, though, that’s where codes come in — Monster Never Cry’s development team, Boltray Games, has a host of codes that’ll get you everything from free Mithril and Mana to Evo Egg Coins and Scrolls of Guidance. You can typically find these codes scattered online, but we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of all of the current Monster Never Cry codes to help you get back to… being evil.
All working Monster Never Cry codes
- LORD111: 500k Mithril, 100 Evo Stones, 200k Mana, 500k Gold
- LORD222: 1 Skybreaker, 1 Armor of Dark, 1 Dragon Ring, 1 Shadow Boots
- LORD333: 300 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 2 Scrolls of Guidance
- LORD444: 100 Evogems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 2 Gold Speedup Hourglass IIs
- LORD666: 5 Evo Egg Coins, 200k Mithril, 2 Gold Speedup Hourglass IIs
- MNC000: 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 6 Magic Essences
- MNC111: 150 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 3 Scrolls of Guidance
- MNC555: 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 4 Scrolls of Guidance
- MN777: 200 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 3 Scrolls of Guidance
- MNC888: 100 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 8 Magic Essences
- MNC999: 150 Gems, 2 Evo Egg Coins, 6 Magic Essences
- MNCYES: 200 Gems, 5 Evo Egg Coins
All expired Monster Never Cry codes
Monster Never Cry doesn’t have any expired codes yet. If any of the above codes do expire, we’ll be sure to add them to this list!
How do I redeem codes in Monster Never Cry?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Monster Never Cry? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Monster Never Cry.
- From the game’s main page, click your avatar icon in the top left corner of your screen.
- On the left side of the menu that pops up, click “Redeem Rewards.”
- Enter your code in the field and hit “Confirm.”
